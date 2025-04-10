Portnox Honored As Finalist Of The 2025 SC Awards

Company recognized in the Best Authentication Technology category for the second consecutive year.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Portnox is proud to announce that it has been named a finalist in the prestigious 2025 SC Awards. Portnox has been recognized in the Best Authentication Technology category for the second consecutive year.

"Authentication methods continue to evolve, driven by the need for stronger, frictionless security. Finalists in this category highlight a clear industry trend toward user-friendly yet secure authentication methods, employing advanced technologies to strengthen security while minimizing disruption to user experience," said SC Media in an article announcing the finalists in this category.

"To be named an SC Award finalist is a significant validation of the hard work and dedication of the entire Portnox team," said Portnox CEO Denny LeCompte. "We are committed to providing IT security teams with the unified access control and zero trust security solutions they need to navigate today's complex cyber threat landscape, and this merit-based recognition from such esteemed experts is something to celebrate."

SC Media highlighted why it chose Portnox as one of five finalists in the Best Authentication category:

Securing application access requires intelligent, real-time decision-making, and Portnox's Conditional Access for Applications delivers exactly that. The platform provides adaptive, risk-based authentication policies that assess device posture, user behavior, and contextual risk factors before granting access. With strong adoption in highly regulated industries, Portnox is empowering organizations to implement granular access controls without disrupting user experience. The company recently expanded its support for Microsoft Azure AD and identity federation, enabling businesses to enforce Zero Trust access across cloud and on-premises environments. As threat landscapes evolve, Portnox is continuously innovating to enhance adaptive authentication capabilities.

"Being named an SC Awards finalist is a recognition not only of technical innovation, but of a shared commitment to making the digital world safer," said Tom Spring, Senior Editorial Director, SC Media. "This year we received hundreds of submissions across 33 categories, and the result is a finalist roster that reflects an evolving cybersecurity industry."

The SC Awards, now in its 28th year, recognizes the solutions, organizations, and individuals that have demonstrated outstanding achievement in advancing the security of information systems. Find the complete list of 2025 finalists on SC Media's website: . New this year, all finalists are invited to the SC Awards Reception , where the 2025 winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at RSAC '25 in San Francisco.

About Portnox

Portnox offers cloud-native zero trust access control and cybersecurity essentials that enable agile, resource-constrained IT teams to proactively address today's most pressing security challenges: the rapid expansion of enterprise networks, the proliferation of connected device types, the increased sophistication of cyberattacks, and the shift to zero trust. Nearly 1,000 mid-market and enterprise companies have leveraged Portnox's award-winning security products to enforce powerful access, endpoint risk monitoring and remediation policies to strengthen their organizational security posture. By eliminating the need for any on-premises footprint common among traditional information security systems, Portnox allows companies – no matter their size, geo-distribution, or architecture – to deploy, scale, enforce and maintain these critical zero trust security policies with unprecedented ease. To learn more, visit .

About CyberRisk Alliance (CRA)

CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications, TECHEXPO Top Secret and CyberRisk TV. Learn more at .

SOURCE Portnox

