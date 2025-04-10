GUINNESS SPOTLIGHTS 'LOVELY DAYS' ACROSS THE COUNTRY IN NEW CAMPAIGN

Guinness debuts an ad campaign starring real groups of friends and their stories of coming together over shared passions and pints!

NEW YORK, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty states, one truth: when you're with your people, every day is a lovely day. Guinness is unveiling "A Lovely Day," chronicling a 5,057-mile journey to every single state and capturing what unites people over a pint. This campaign is more than just a celebration of Guinness - it's a celebration of the vibrant communities across the country.

Today, the first powerful film made in partnership with Uncommon Creative Studio, "Guinness Presents: A Lovely Day," begins rolling out across TV, digital and social media. This anthem focuses on snapshots of Americans finding connection in everyday moments of togetherness, highlighting the simple joy of being with the people who matter most.

The Treme Brass Band: One of the most soulful groups in New Orleans. Between sets, this multigenerational group sit back and enjoy a meal with a pint of Guinness before taking the stage to deliver another round of foot-stomping sound at their local haunt.

Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza: The largest ice fishing competition in Minnesota (and the world)! The ice may be thick but the friendships are thicker-and nothing warms the soul quite like a day well spent with each other, fresh grilled fish and a well-poured Guinness.

Albuquerque Aardvarks Rugby Team: With a mix of passionate players, the New Mexico team is known for its camaraderie, teamwork and legendary carne asada discos after matches. The heat of the game is matched only by the heat of their parties, where Guinness is served and friendships are cemented in the smoky air of a well-earned feast.

Chicago Plumbers Union: In ongoing partnership with Guinness, they've been responsible for dyeing the Chicago River into a shimmering emerald tribute for St. Patrick's Day since 1962. And when the work is done, they gather with a pint of Guinness, reflecting on the legacy they keep alive, one green wave at a time. Newport Run Club : This crew turns every run into a celebration! Their monthly "Guinness Runs" have become legendary as a high-spirited tradition where runners hit the pavement together then toast their efforts after with a well-earned pint of Guinness. It's not just about the miles, it's about the camaraderie, the laughter and the pints together.

Throughout the rest of the year, Guinness will release additional content that goes deeper into the dynamic stories and communities thriving across the U.S., all complemented by billboards and digital screens in cities and towns nationwide, recognizing the people and moments that make every day a lovely day for a Guinness.

"From a group of ice skaters gliding across the lakes of Alaska, to a baseball team part of Tulsa's sandlot society, to competitive weekly dominoes players in South Florida, and everything in between, we met real people and witnessed real moments. All we did was bring the Guinness and let the cameras roll," said Joyce He, Vice President, Guinness. "It's a refreshing reminder that we all thrive the most when coming together as communities. Because at its core, a lovely day isn't just about what's in your pint - it's about the people around you, the moments shared and the passions that bring us together."

This is the central chapter of the Lovely Day Project, first introduced last month ahead of St. Patrick's Day, when Guinness invited people across the country to share their own celebrations and stories. The response of YOUR photos showcased a powerful tapestry of moments that captured the spirit of connection, one pint at a time. Inspired by the iconic "Lovely Day for a Guinness" ads of the 1930s and 1950s, "A Lovely Day" brings that timeless spirit to the U.S., grounding it in the real stories of Americans and delivering a powerful message of generosity, goodness and community.

Indeed, everyone's lovely day looks a little different -- and to celebrate Guinness moments in the warmer months ahead, Guinness is excited to unveil a limited-edition Guinness Draught Stout can, designed by LA graphic artist Sebastian Curi. The eye-catching design adds brightness and creativity to the iconic black can, reimagining the classic Lovely Day toucan art with a modern, American twist -- another nod to the brand's visual legacy, perfect for spring and summer.

Follow @GuinnessUS across social media to stay up to date on all the stories and lovely days to come. Remember, if you're taking a break or not drinking at all, try a Guinness 0 to keep the celebrations going.

No matter where you are, when you're with your people, it's a Lovely Day for a Guinness.

