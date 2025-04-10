Claroty Strengthens Public Sector Commitment With Appointment Of Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Jen Sovada As General Manager

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A retired U.S. Air Force Colonel, Sovada brings deep expertise in intelligence, technology, and national security, having led organizations such as the Air Force Technical Applications Center over her 25-year service career. Additionally, Jen served as President of SandboxAQ's Global Public Sector and is the founder and CEO of Boadicea Solutions, a company focused on the intersection of emerging technology, growth strategies and talent management in the Global Public Sector. She also is an associate professor of Quantum Information Sciences and National Security at Georgetown University, is on the National Security Institute Cyber and Tech Center (NSI CTC) Tech Leaders and Innovators Council at George Mason's Scalia Law School, and is a member of the Board of Directors for the Intelligence and National Security Alliance.

"I'm thrilled to be welcoming Jen to her new role at Claroty," said Derek Phillips, Chief Revenue Officer at Claroty. "We continue to grow rapidly in the Public Sector across customers, product development, headcount, and revenue, and require the support of leaders who can guide our teams along this exciting trajectory-Jen brings a level of experience and expertise to support that mission."

"As government agencies increasingly become attractive targets for foreign adversaries, it is more critical than ever that those supporting cyber-physical systems remain vigilant and adopt the appropriate cybersecurity measures and technologies," said Sovada. "Claroty is uniquely positioned to provide the level of protection necessary to safeguard public entities, and I look forward to being a part of the company's journey."

In addition to hiring Sovada, Claroty has also undertaken two significant projects to accelerate government adoption-creating a FOCI-mitigated subsidiary as well as pursuing FedRAMP authorization at the High Impact level.

FOCI mitigation will allow Claroty to expand its support to government customers by enabling a more robust FOCI mitigation plan that will expand on its current FOCI Concept of Operations through a special-purpose OEM supplier agreement. This measure will alleviate any concern about foreign ownership while continuing to provide an award-winning platform across all levels of state, local, and federal governments.

Recently named a Leader in the inaugural Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for CPS Protection Platforms 1, Claroty will continue to accelerate support to U.S. government entities with the specially designated xDome for Government and the pursuit of Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High Impact Level authorization. Working with well-known FedRAMP services provider, Coalfire Federal , Claroty expects xDome for Government to reach full authorization by early 2026.

