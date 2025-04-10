Loyaltie Launches A Platform For Small And Tiny Businesses To Grow Their Customer Base And Revenue Plan-Based Sales Are Transforming How Businesses Interact With Their Customers, Flipping The Script From One-Off Sales To Ongoing Relationships

NEW YORK, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Small and tiny business owners now have a new way to grow their businesses, with plan-based sales on the Loyaltie platform. Unlike traditional platforms focused on one-time transactions, Loyaltie enables small businesses to sell on plans tailored to their unique offerings. Whether it's weekly yoga classes, monthly grooming services, or regular fresh produce deliveries, with Loyaltie businesses sell on a plan, allowing them to offer customers better pricing and benefits, which lead to a loyal and growing customer base.

Businesses simply create a page on the Loyaltie platform, essentially a digital storefront, where they showcase what they are selling and the plans they are offering. Customers can either reach the business's Loyaltie page directly or discover the business through the Loyaltie Marketplace.

"Loyaltie was designed to promote kind, fair and beneficial consumerism, for both buyers and sellers. It allows businesses to thrive while allowing consumers to save money, save time, and buy local without hassle," said Elad Natanson, Founder and CEO of Loyaltie. "Whether you're a small or tiny business, an independent professional, or a local maker, Loyaltie has built a unique platform for you to connect directly with your customers and incentivize them to become repeat, loyal customers."

Key benefits of Loyaltie include:



Recurring Revenue for Sellers: Businesses can achieve consistent cash flow by selling on a plan instead of relying on one-time purchases.

Growing customer base: The consistency in sales allows business owners to offer discounts and benefits that increase sales and grow their customer base.

Stronger Customer Connections: Build genuine, long-term relationships with customers who value ongoing, direct support. Convenience for Buyers: Consumers save time and money while supporting local businesses they trust.

For more details on how Loyaltie can transform your business, visit or contact [email protected] .

About Loyaltie

Loyaltie provides a platform where small and tiny businesses can sell plan-based services and products. Building the Plan-Based Economy, Loyaltie aims to foster a more sustainable and connected consumerism, simplify commerce for sellers and buyers, and allow small businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive.

SOURCE Loyaltie

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED