Horizon Recovery Expands Critical Adolescent Mental Health Services With 7Th Arizona Location This Summer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The strategic expansion comes in response to escalating mental health challenges facing Arizona's youth and will offer a full spectrum of outpatient services including Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP), Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP), and traditional outpatient care.

"Every week, we receive calls from families desperately seeking help for their teens who are struggling with mental health challenges," said Patrick Buehl, co-founder and executive director of Horizon Recovery. "This new North Phoenix location allows us to meet families where they are, removing barriers to accessing quality care and ensuring more adolescents receive the support they need before reaching crisis points."

The newest Horizon Recovery facility will create at least 10 additional healthcare jobs for the region. The location was specifically chosen to serve families in North Phoenix, Cave Creek, Anthem, and surrounding areas who previously had to travel further for specialized adolescent mental health services. In addition to its normal suite of services, Horizon plans to launch its first-ever summer camp program offering behavioral health support and safe activities and events for adolescents and teens.

"What makes our approach unique is that we've developed programs specifically for adolescents-not adapted adult programs," explained Brian Carlisle, FNP-C, co-founder of Horizon Recovery. "Our North Phoenix center will feature the same comprehensive therapeutic model that integrates evidence-based clinical therapies with innovative approaches that resonate with teens, including technology-assisted therapies, creative arts interventions, and family-focused treatment."

The North Phoenix location will begin accepting patient appointments in late May with services commencing June 1. Families seeking information can call 602-960-9968 or visit horizonrecovery.

Founded in 2022, Horizon Recovery provides premier mental health and addiction recovery services for adolescents and teens throughout Arizona. With a family-centered approach and specialized focus on teen-specific challenges, Horizon Recovery offers a complete continuum of care including residential treatment, outpatient programs, and supportive services. Through evidence-based clinical therapies and innovative holistic treatments, Horizon Recovery empowers young people to overcome mental health challenges and develop the resilience and skills needed for lasting wellness and a hopeful future.

