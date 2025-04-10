TYG Training Launches First Canadian Location In Whitby, Bringing Community-Driven Fitness To Durham Region

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WHITBY, Ontario, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TYG Training (TYG) has officially opened its first Canadian location in Whitby at 910 Dundas St W, Unit 104 - a boutique strength and conditioning club designed for all fitness levels and age groups (16+).

As the first TYG franchise in Canada, the club introduces TYG's signature approach to the Durham Region: a science-backed strength and conditioning program delivered in a supportive, community-first environment.

Owned by Master Fitness Trainer, Chris Skeates and his wife, Whitney Skeates, TYG Training Whitby blends expert coaching with a value-driven atmosphere.“At TYG, we empower individuals at every stage of their fitness journey,” says Coach, Chris Skeates.“Our mission is to deliver transformative workouts that build resilience, foster community, and support personal growth.”

The Whitby studio offers group fitness classes, through an 8-week strength and conditioning program, plus yoga, pilates, and a run club. Each class is scalable and led by certified coaches to support a wide range of fitness goals. You get one-on-one coaching at a fraction of the cost of hiring a personal trainer.

TYG's programming alternates between two signature formats: RIG and TURF. RIG focuses on four main barbell lifts plus accessory movements to build strength, whereas TURF is a metabolic conditioning workout that aims to improve cardiovascular health and build mental resilience. Saturdays are known as PAY DAY, a team-based session that incorporates both RIG and TURF, building camaraderie and community.

Memberships include flexible scheduling, online booking, and access to a dedicated coaching team committed to delivering what TYG calls“the best 50 minutes of your day.” The studio also collaborates with local wellness professionals to host events, workshops, and charity workouts that give back to the community.

“We're not just opening a gym - we're creating a space where people feel strong, seen, and supported,” adds Co-Owner, Whitney Skeates.

TYG Training Whitby is now open and offering limited-time trial classes. For more information, visit tygtraining.com/pages/whitby or contact Chris and Whitney Skeates at ... .

About The Yard Gym (TYG Training)

Founded in 2020, TYG Training is a performance-driven fitness brand built on the belief that movement is the foundation of a better life. With locations across Australia, the U.S. and now Canada, TYG provides the world's most balanced strength and conditioning program backed by the most balanced lifestyle brand, centered on longevity, resilience and community!