Amongst Volatility In The Markets, More Organizations Embrace Bitcoin, Adding Cryptocurrency To Their Treasury

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALM BEACH, Fla., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - A growing number of organizations are embracing Bitcoin as a financial asset, adding the cryptocurrency to their Treasury in order to safeguard wealth, as well as capitalize on other benefits. A recent article by industry insiders, Consultancy-me.com, outlines the opportunities that arise from integrating Bitcoin into corporate treasury strategies. It said:“The radical perception of Bitcoin in corporate treasuries is now a strategic reality, fostering a fundamental reassessment of traditional financial management. Well-known examples of companies embracing Bitcoin as a financial reserve include MicroStrategy (which holds over 100,000 Bitcoins), Tesla, Block (formerly Square), Galaxy Digital, energy multinational Aker, and even traditional financial institutions like Fidelity. Other companies worldwide too have made headlines by strategically allocating significant portions of their capital to Bitcoin, solidifying their perception as a crucial hedge against growing global economic uncertainties and an effective store of long-term value. The accelerating adoption of Bitcoin has prompted businesses to seriously consider integrating cryptocurrencies into their core treasury strategies. This approach offers various benefits, such as protecting against inflation, reducing reliance on traditional financial institutions, and increasing liquidity. Companies drawn to Bitcoin viewing the cryptocurrency as a robust store of value capable of mitigating the erosion caused by inflationary trends. By holding Bitcoin, companies also hope to capitalize on its potential for long-term appreciation.” Active companies in news today include:(NYSE: KULR),(NASDAQ: MSTR),(NASDAQ: RUM),. (NASDAQ: MARA),(NASDAQ: RIOT).

The article continued: "Many companies are pioneering advanced treasury management strategies, tactically integrating Bitcoin and stablecoins to achieve optimal financial performance. Integrating Bitcoin into corporate treasuries presents a complex risk-reward scenario. While the potential for diversification and increased liquidity is attractive, the volatility of Bitcoin and the uncertain regulatory landscape necessitate a cautious approach. Added to this are the operational complexities and the need for specialized expertise. Worldwide, the trend of adding Bitcoin to corporate treasuries is still in its early stages, but it is reshaping how businesses approach asset management. With more companies likely to follow the lead of pioneers like MicroStrategy, Bitcoin is becoming an increasingly important part of the corporate finance landscape. However, challenges related to volatility, regulation, and security must be addressed for widespread adoption to occur. If the adoption of Bitcoin by corporate treasuries picks up, its pace will be gradual. Early adopters, such as those in the tech sector, may pave the way, followed by more traditional companies as the infrastructure and regulatory landscape mature.”

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) CEO Michael Mo to Speak at Strategy World 2025 - Silver Sponsorship will support AI and Bitcoin focused conference hosted by Strategy - KULR Technology Group, Inc. (the“Company” or“KULR”) ($KULR ), a leader in advanced energy management platforms, today announced that CEO and Co-Founder Michael Mo will speak at Strategy World 2025 , the premier global conference focusing on AI and BI innovation, as well as the power of Bitcoin treasuries for corporations. KULR is a Silver sponsor of the conference – hosted by Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), formerly MicroStrategy – which will be held between May 5th and May 8th in Orlando, Florida.

KULR is proud to support Strategy, the world's largest Bitcoin Treasury Company, as they convene industry leaders, data innovators, and transformation-seeking businesses to discuss how two groundbreaking technologies – AI and Bitcoin – can be leveraged within business intelligence to transform individual companies and entire industries. The four-day event will include hands-on workshops, networking opportunities, and cutting-edge content to drive business success in data analytics and corporate strategy.

In December 2024, KULR announced the launch of its Bitcoin treasury strategy following its Board of Directors' agreement to include Bitcoin (“BTC”) as a primary asset in the Company's treasury program. To date, KULR has purchased over 660 BTC - representing over $65 million in value – and has committed to allocating up to 90% of its surplus cash to BTC. By sponsoring Strategy World 2025 at the Silver level, KULR aims to promote discussion around the benefits of a Bitcoin treasury and engage with fellow business leaders who are on a similar path, ultimately furthering industry knowledge and efforts around both Bitcoin and AI.

Mr. Mo will participate in the“Corporate Bitcoin Success Stories” panel on Tuesday, May 6th starting at 3:20 PM ET to discuss insights and learnings from KULR's Bitcoin treasury strategy. His presentation will begin at 4:35 PM ET. The panel will include five case studies in which corporate leaders share why they adopted a Bitcoin strategy, how it aligned with their operating models, challenges they faced, and the impact since making the switch. Fellow panelists will include leaders from Semler Scientific, Metaplanet, MARA, and Jetking.

“Having received insightful advice from Michael Saylor on leveraging Bitcoin as a core asset, we've taken steps to position our treasury for long-term growth and stability. This is part of our focus on distributed and decentralized systems, which also includes developing energy management solutions for the AI-enabled world,” said Mr. Mo.“As a Silver sponsor of Strategy World 2025, we're excited to share our journey with AI and discuss the future of treasury strategies, as Bitcoin increasingly enters the corporate world.”

KULR recently rebranded their Company website to . This reflects the Company's integration of AI across its solutions, such as AI-driven software incorporated into battery management systems (BMS). Earlier this year, KULR announced a partnership with EDOM Technology to expand its energy management solutions across the global AI supply chain, ensuring data storage systems in AI-powered infrastructures remain efficient, reliable, and scalable. CONTINUED... Read this entire press release and more news for KULR at:

In other developments in the markets of note:

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) , a global leader in leveraging digital asset compute to support the energy transformation, recently announced that the Company is mining Kaspa (KAS), a proof-of-work (PoW) digital asset, to further diversify its portfolio of digital asset compute.

Kaspa is currently the fifth largest proof-of-work digital asset by market cap. It boasts a market cap of $3.9 billion with approximately $64.8 million in daily trading volume as of June 25, 2024. The circulating supply is approximately 24 billion KAS with a current block reward of 103.83 KAS, and the terminal supply is capped at 28.7 billion KAS.

Similar to Bitcoin, Kaspa is an open-source, decentralized, and fully scalable Layer-1 protocol that uses proof-of-work as its consensus mechanism. However, unlike Bitcoin's blockchain, which is linear and processes one block every ten minutes, Kaspa utilizes a BlockDAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) that enables multiple blocks to be produced simultaneously. The Kaspa network currently processes one block every second, allowing for faster transactions and providing Kaspa miners with the opportunity to potentially earn more block rewards in a given time frame.

Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) recently launched in connection with its requisition of a special meeting of shareholders (the“Special Meeting”) of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) (“Bitfarms” or the“Company”) to reconstitute the Bitfarms Board of Directors (the“Bitfarms Board”). As disclosed in Riot's June 24, 2024 press release, Riot has nominated three director nominees (the“Nominees”) – John Delaney, Amy Freedman and Ralph Goehring – for election to the Bitfarms Board at the Special Meeting. The Special Meeting will also give Bitfarms shareholders the opportunity to vote on the removal of Bitfarms Chairman Nicolas Bonta and directors Andrés Finkielsztain and Fanny Philip. (Ms. Philip was recently appointed by the Bitfarms Board to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of co-founder Emiliano Grodzki, who was voted off the Bitfarms Board at the Company's most recent Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders).

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) recently announced financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Rumble's Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski commented,“While I am pleased with our topline quarterly growth of 48% year over year, I am even more impressed with the third to fourth quarter growth in U.S. and Canada MAUs of 21% to 52 million. This demonstrates how powerful our North America platform is. Rumble cemented its place in the online media eco-system by setting multiple records on the night of the U.S. election. In addition, the fourth quarter included our biggest announcement since going public: a $775 million strategic investment from Tether, the largest company in the digital asset industry and the most widely used dollar stablecoin across the world. Rooted in this investment was the extremely strong commonalities between cryptocurrency and free speech communities, both built on a passion for freedom, transparency and decentralization. As I look ahead, with the Tether transaction now closed, I could not be more excited about the possibilities and the new era we are entering for Rumble.”

MicroStrategy® Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) recently announced that it has entered into a sales agreement pursuant to which Strategy may issue and sell shares of its 8.00% series A perpetual strike preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share (the“perpetual strike preferred stock”), having an aggregate offering price of up to $21.0 billion (the“ATM Program”). Shares of the perpetual strike preferred stock are convertible by the holders into shares of Strategy's class A common stock.

Strategy expects to make sales of perpetual strike preferred stock pursuant to the ATM Program in a disciplined manner over an extended period, taking into account the trading price and trading volumes of the perpetual strike preferred stock at the time of sale. Strategy intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM Program for general corporate purposes, including the acquisition of bitcoin and for working capital.

About FN Media Group:

At FN Media Group, via our top-rated online news portal at , we are one of the very few select firms providing top tier one syndicated news distribution, targeted ticker tag press releases and stock market news coverage for today's emerging companies. #tickertagpressreleases #pressreleases

Follow us on Facebook to receive the latest news updates:

Follow us on Twitter for real time Market News:

Follow us on LinkedIn:

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates and is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks or current services performed FNM was compensated forty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by KULR Technology Group, Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected", "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: ... - +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE: FN Media Group