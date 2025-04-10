NUMERATOR LAUNCHES 200,000 U.S. HOUSEHOLD STATIC PANEL, SETTING NEW STANDARD FOR DATA QUALITY

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Introduces In-market Promo Dampening, Delivering the Most Accurate View of Natural Consumer Buying Behavior

CHICAGO, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has expanded its Total Commerce Panel from 105,000 to 200,000 U.S. households-nearly doubling its size over two years. The expanded panel is live today and strengthens Numerator's ability to deliver the most accurate view of natural consumer behavior across all retail channels. Backed by a multi-year investment in panel growth and innovations in data collection methodologies, Numerator continues to lead the industry in panel standards and data quality.

Additionally, as part of its panel expansion, Numerator has introduced In-Market Promo Dampening, a methodology designed to normalize consumer responses to promotions in non-seasonal categories. This advancement in data quality standards addresses a persistent issue consumer purchase panels face by minimizing the impact of promotional anomalies, resulting in a more accurate reflection of natural consumer behavior. Numerator is uniquely positioned to address this need through its proprietary blend of promotional and purchasing data.

With the newly expanded panel, Numerator is redefining transparency in panel standards and data quality through:

Highest Participation Standards

Numerator's 200K panelists submit 30+ trips per month, with at least 12 consecutive months of data-ensuring deep insights into loyalty, switching, and seasonality. The panel requires two trips per month for 12 months, exceeding the industry's one trip per month for 10 of 12 months.

Retailer Diversity

Households shop an average of 55+ retailers annually, with a minimum standard of five per year.

Census Alignment

Panelist alignment with 35+ U.S. attributes within 8 key demographics categories, with data collected from ~90% of all U.S. zip codes.

Digital Collection & Engagement

Numerator collects data from 45+ retailers-9x more than competitors. Over 86% of panelists share via permissioned digital access, with a third using four or more pathways.

Omnichannel Item-Level Coverage

Comprehensive item-level insights across all retail channels, even without UPCs.

Year-over-Year Reporting

The 200K panel expansion is retroactive to 2023, with prior data trends available back to 2019.

"In an industry where many panel data providers lack transparency in data standards and collection methods, Numerator prioritizes clarity and openness-giving manufacturers and retailers full confidence in the data they rely on for critical business decisions," said Patrick Rice, Chief Data Officer at Numerator.

