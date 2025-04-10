Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Newlake Capital Partners To Host First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call On May 8Th At 11:00 A.M. ET


2025-04-10 09:01:22
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW CANAAN, Conn., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or“NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that it plans to host a conference call and report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Additional details are available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website: .

Event: NewLake Capital Partners First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call
Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Live Call: 1-877-407-3982 (U.S. Toll-Free) or 1- 201-493-6780 (International)
Webcast: news-events/ir-calendar

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until May 22, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 1 -844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13752702.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 33 properties comprised of 15 cultivation facilities and 18 dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit .

Contact Information:
Lisa Meyer
Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
...

Investor Contact:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
...
PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:
Ellen Melody
KCSA Strategic Communications
...
PH: (570) 209-2947


