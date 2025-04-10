Newlake Capital Partners To Host First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call On May 8Th At 11:00 A.M. ET
|Event:
|NewLake Capital Partners First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call
|Date:
|Thursday, May 8, 2025
|Time:
|11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
|Live Call:
|1-877-407-3982 (U.S. Toll-Free) or 1- 201-493-6780 (International)
|Webcast:
| news-events/ir-calendar
For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until May 22, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 1 -844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13752702.
About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 33 properties comprised of 15 cultivation facilities and 18 dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit .
Contact Information:
Lisa Meyer
Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
...
Investor Contact:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
...
PH: (212) 896-1254
Media Contact:
Ellen Melody
KCSA Strategic Communications
...
PH: (570) 209-2947
