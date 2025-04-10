Texas Roadhouse, Inc. To Announce First Quarter Earnings On May 8, 2025
Listeners may also access the call by dialing (888) 440-5667 or (646) 960-0476 for international calls and referencing the Texas Roadhouse, Inc. First Quarter 2025 Earnings. A replay of the call will be available until May 15, 2025 by dialing (800) 770-2030 or (609) 800-9909 for international calls and using conference ID 7714420.
About the Company
Texas Roadhouse is a growing restaurant company operating predominantly in the casual dining segment that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 790 restaurants system-wide in 49 states, one U.S. territory, and ten foreign countries. For more information, please visit the Company's Web site at .
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Michael Bailen
502-515-7298
Media
Travis Doster
502-638-5457
