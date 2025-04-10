Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Texas Roadhouse, Inc. To Announce First Quarter Earnings On May 8, 2025


2025-04-10 09:01:18
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH) announced today that it will release first quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, May 8, 2025 after the market close. A conference call will follow at 5:00 PM ET and will be webcast live from the investor relations portion of the Company's website at .

Listeners may also access the call by dialing (888) 440-5667 or (646) 960-0476 for international calls and referencing the Texas Roadhouse, Inc. First Quarter 2025 Earnings. A replay of the call will be available until May 15, 2025 by dialing (800) 770-2030 or (609) 800-9909 for international calls and using conference ID 7714420.

About the Company
 Texas Roadhouse is a growing restaurant company operating predominantly in the casual dining segment that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 790 restaurants system-wide in 49 states, one U.S. territory, and ten foreign countries. For more information, please visit the Company's Web site at .

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Michael Bailen
502-515-7298

Media
Travis Doster
502-638-5457


