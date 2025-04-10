LACEY, WASHINGTON REALTORS® CYRUS AND RACHEL PLATT EARN THEIR MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATIONS

- Cyrus PlattLACEY, WA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cyrus and Rachel Platt are an awesome dynamic duo. They are a husband-and-wife team who know the real estate industry inside and out. Their son, Derrick, is also a real estate agent and they all work together at Keller Williams South Sound in Lacey, Washington, and surrounding areas. Cyrus is an Army Veteran and Rachel is a proud Military Spouse.Rachel was born in Show Low, Arizona, and graduated from Snowflake High School. She moved to Alamogordo, New Mexico, to live with her sister which is where she met Cyrus, who was her nephews football coach. She says,“It was love at first sight! I was smitten the first time I laid eyes on him, and I was excited that he felt the same way about me!”Cyrus was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and graduated from Alamogordo High School where he played football as a running back, tight end, and linebacker. He joined the Army and went to Basic Training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina and then to Fort Eustis in Virginia. During Christmas break, Cyrus went back to Snowflake, Arizona, and they got married, then returned to Ft. Eustis. They PCS'd to Scholfield Barracks and Wheeler Army Airfield in Hawaii. Cyrus was then assigned to Ft. Campbell in Kentucky where he joined the 160th Special Operation Aviation Regiment Airborne – SOAR (A) ) working on Avionics Radio Systems on the Chinook helicopters. He says,“When 9/11 happened we were one of the first Units to go into Uzbekistan, deploying the Special Forces Troops going into Afghanistan. I also deployed to Iraq. Then, in 2006, my family and I PCS'd to Ft. Lewis, Washington State where I helped set up a new Battalion for the 160th. I was part of training missions in Australia, Thailand, and Korea while based at Ft. Lewis, where I retired from the Army.”Cyrus and Rachel have four sons, Austin, Derrick, Logan, and Brayden, and all four excel in football. Rachel says,“It is tough raising children when your husband is deployed. Those were extremely dangerous times in the Middle East for the American Troops, and we didn't have cell phones or the internet so communication with Cyrus was rare and special. I remember being hesitant to go to the grocery store because I didn't want to miss his call and I never knew when he would get the chance to call me, so it was very stressful.”Rachel has always been a family-focused entrepreneur, and she wanted to work from home so she could have flexibility. She was active in her community, creating custom T-shirts for booster clubs and hoodies with specialized logos for schools and sports teams.“I met so many people while I was doing this and I always heard people say that I'd be good at real estate, so I decided to get my license and then I began working at a tiny, real estate brokerage.”After parting with the military, Cyrus wanted to become a real estate agent, so he got his real estate license and decided to join Rachel, and they started their own team. They were approached by Keller Williams and Cyrus and Rachel went to Bellingham, Washington, and met with the Regional Manager, and were so impressed that they decided to work with Keller Williams and have been with them ever since.Both Cyrus and Rachel earned their Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certifications from the National Association of Realtors. Rachel says,“For me, it's a matter of wanting to help military families because we've been in their shoes. We've relocated and totally understand the struggle. The spouse has to know which schools are the best, their children have to leave behind their friends and make new ones and most military families don't have any family at their new duty station, so we become their family and one of their only connections to the community. They need to be looked after and they deserve a great experience, which we provide for them.” Cyrus says,“I love to share the experience of home ownership with them and help them get a foot in the door for wealth building, even if they PCS many times during their service.”Lacey and the South Sound area embodies the very best of living, working, and playing in the Pacific Northwest. The city also holds the distinction of being an official EPA“Green Power Community” due to its commitment to green power use-one of the first in the nation. Residents are highly educated, community-oriented, and enjoy the highest median household income of any city in Thurston County.Living options within Lacey accommodate every lifestyle – from stunning waterfront, fairway, and mountain-view settings to urban-style townhomes. It's also become a popular retirement mecca, with thousands of active retirees from around the country seeking a year-round temperate climate, superior medical services, and no state income tax.Other than Lacey, Cyrus and Rachel serve Yelm, Olympia, Dupont, Tacoma, Lakewood, Steilacoom, Rainier, and all areas that are near Joint Base Lewis-McChord.For more information about“Military Friendly Agents” Cyrus, Rachel, and Derrick Platt, please visit these important websites:Media Contact:

