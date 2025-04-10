Young Girl Receives Life-Changing Surgery From Charity Restoring Movement After Severe Burns

A nine-year-old girl can now reach for the stars after life-changing surgery from international charity Mercy Ships ( ) restored movement to her arms, years after severe burns at age two left them fused in place.

For Annica, from the Amparafaravola District of Madagascar, everyday tasks like getting dressed, raising her hand in class, or brushing her hair had become constant sources of frustration.

As a toddler, she suffered significant second-degree burns on her arms while exploring her aunt's street-side restaurant, where the adults were making and selling food.

“She ended up sitting on the pot's lid – it was a big cooking pot,” recalled her mother, Felicia.“The lid slid, and she fell into the pot. I cried every morning when I looked at her. I thought my child would not survive this."

The accident left her back, torso, and arms burned, and recovery was fraught with challenges. Annica's initial treatment was disrupted when her nurse was transferred out of town. A visit to a traditional healer made her condition worse, and a subsequent infection formed.

Her parents then sought help in the district capital, where a missionary nurse treated her for eight months. By the time she healed at age three, contractures had formed, severely limiting her arm movement.

As Annica grew, she relied on her mother to perform simple daily tasks like putting on a dress or fetching water. At school, she struggled to do things other children could easily, like run, play basketball or write on the board.

Annica's teacher Charles shared how this affected her:“She was a bit reserved among her friends and it created an inferiority complex. She didn't have the courage to do anything.”

With five other children, her parents grew increasingly anxious about her future and even considered taking out a loan for surgery.

“Because we couldn't afford it, we thought about asking for financial support from people,” said Tojoniaina, Annica's father.

Then, they heard of a neighbor who had received free surgery from Mercy Ships in 2015.

When the Africa Mercy®, returned to Madagascar in 2024, Annica boarded the hospital ship for free reconstructive surgery.

Annica's surgery was complex: surgeons performed skin grafts to restore mobility in her arms and ensure the burn contracture would not recur.

“With her initial injury, the burn areas got infected and some of the skin died. We had to bring some new skin from other parts of her body to cover what she'd lost,” explained Dr. Venter, South African reconstructive surgeon volunteer.“So, she has enough skin not to be pulled back into the old deformity again.”

For six weeks after her surgery, Annica's arms were in splints, and she wore pressure garments to aid in remodeling her scars. She continued with rehabilitation, working with American physical therapist volunteer, Kaylee Earll.

“She was very determined to do everything herself, so she wouldn't take any help from her grandma,” said Kaylee, witnessing Annica already embracing her newfound independence.“When you can't really run because your arms are stuck to your side, and then suddenly you can, you feel free.”

Before leaving the hospital, Annica received word from home that she had passed her final school exams. This meant that she could attend her final year of primary school and begin secondary school the following year.

Annica's return home and transformation were celebrated over a family dinner.

“She combs her hair, and she is able to take off her clothes... now, she can play basketball!” her grandmother said.

Annica's father marveled at the change.“I thought she was never going to be able to do those things,” he said.“I'm very happy because I feel like she's never gotten burned.”

Annica, who aspires to be a teacher, is well aware of her newfound capabilities as she prepares for the next school year.“I am happy because I can reach high,” she said.“I want to write on the top of the board and clean the top of the board.”

“She will be more confident because she no longer has problems with her arms,” said her teacher.“We can support her to reach her goals. She can also do her best to reach her goals because she doesn't have any obstacles now.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Mercy Ships.

For more information about Mercy Ships, contact:

Sophie Barnett

Mercy Ships International PR Manager

...

ABOUT MERCY SHIPS:

Mercy Ships operates hospital ships that deliver free surgeries and other healthcare services to those with little access to safe medical care. An international faith-based organization, Mercy Ships has focused entirely on partnering with African nations for the past three decades. Working with in-country partners, Mercy Ships also provides training to local healthcare professionals and supports the construction of in-country medical infrastructure to leave a lasting impact.

Each year, more than 2,500 volunteer professionals from over 60 countries serve on board the world's two largest non-governmental hospital ships, the Africa Mercy® and the Global Mercy. Professionals such as surgeons, dentists, nurses, health trainers, cooks, and engineers dedicate their time and skills to accelerate access to safe surgical and anesthetic care. Mercy Ships was founded in 1978 and has offices in 16 countries as well as an Africa Service Center in Dakar, Senegal. For more information, visit and follow @ MercyShips on social media.