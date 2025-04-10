Eritrea: 34Th Independence Anniversary Will Be Celebrated Under The Theme – “Our Cohesion: Our Armour”

Eritrea's 34th Independence Anniversary will be celebrated under the theme“Our Cohesion: Our Armour,” announced Ambassador Zemede Tecle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports.

Speaking to the Eritrean News Agency, Ambassador Zemede stated that this year's theme is both timely and reflective of the Eritrean people's unwavering commitment to the country's core principles.

He further noted that all necessary preparations are underway, both domestically and abroad, to ensure a vibrant and memorable celebration of this grand national event.

