Eritrea: Training On Management And Leadership

A training program on management and leadership was conducted from April 4 to 7 for over 100 youths involved in youth organizations at the local and village levels in the Adi-Quala sub-zone.

At the closing ceremony, Mr. Ghirmay Gebru, Head of the NUEYS Zoba Debub Branch, stated that the trainees came from the sub-zones of Emni-Haili, Mendefera, Dibarwa, Areza, Maymine, and Adi-Quala. He emphasized that the program aimed to expand the activities of the association by enhancing participants' management and leadership skills.

He highlighted that these skills form the foundation of all local government organizations and encouraged the trainees to work diligently toward building a competent and capable youth community by strengthening youth associations.

The participants expressed that the training would help in the establishment of new youth organizations and called on the community to support their initiatives.

Finally, South Zone Governor Habteab Tesfazion commended NUEYS for its ongoing efforts to expand organizational reach and raise awareness among the youth.

Meanwhile, the trainees visited the historical barracks of Adi-Begio, where they received a briefing on the significant events that took place there in the year 2000.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.