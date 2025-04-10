Whale NFT Bridge Goes Live: TON To Solana Migration Launches On Bridgemedaddy

Whale.io has officially launched its highly anticipated NFT bridge, seamlessly transporting the iconic Whale NFT collection from the TON blockchain to the Solana blockchain. The migration is now live on bridgemedaddy.com a dedicated domain facilitating the cross-chain transfer. Now listed on Magic Eden, one of the largest NFT marketplaces on Solana, Whale.io introduces its collection to a new blockchain environment, maintaining features such as zero gas fees and a range of rarity traits.

A New Home on Solana with Magic Eden

The Whale NFT collection, a standout success on TON, is now swimming into Solana's vibrant waters, and there's no better place to showcase it than Magic Eden. Known for its sleek interface, massive user base, and fast transactions, Magic Eden is the perfect stage for Whale NFTs to shine. With Solana's high-speed, low-cost blockchain powering the action, collectors and traders can expect a seamless experience as they dive into this next chapter of the Whale journey.

Solana's ecosystem is recognized for its active NFT development, and integration adds another established collection to the network. Magic Eden's reputation as the go-to marketplace for Solana NFTs, provides a platform for the Whale NFT collection to reach a broader audience. Whether one is a longtime Whale holder or a Solana native looking to get in on the action, this bridge unlocks a world of possibilities-starting at

How the Whale NFT Bridge Works

Users seeking to transfer Whale NFTs from the TON blockchain to Solana can do so via which offers a streamlined bridging process. According to details shared on , the process is user-friendly and secure, leveraging cutting-edge bridging technology to ensure the user's NFTs make the journey to Solana. The process includes the following steps:”

– The migration interface is hosted atUsers connect a TON-compatible wallet, such as Tonkeeper, that holds their Whale NFTs.– Holders select the NFTs they intend to bridge from TON to Solana.– A Solana wallet address is required as the destination. An associated Magic Eden account may also be needed to list NFTs post-migration.– Upon confirmation, the selected TON NFTs are burned, and new versions are minted on Solana via smart contract.

The collection will be revealed again.

During the process, the user's Ton NFTs will be burned and a new NFT will be minted on the Solana blockchain. The freshly minted new beast has new traits, new rarity, and new value after the artwork is revealed.

One of the notable aspects of the Whale NFT collection is the artwork reveal. While the artwork remains the same as on TON, the specific NFT received after bridging is not predetermined. The process introduces a randomized assignment, meaning holders may receive an NFT with different traits or rarity once on Solana.

Why Solana and Magic Eden Are the Perfect Fit

Solana's blockchain is a powerhouse-blazing fast, cost-efficient, and home to a thriving NFT community. It's no wonder Whale.io chose it as the next stop for its 20,000-strong NFT collection. These characteristics support decision to expand its 20,000-item collection to the network, with trading now available on Magic Eden.

Magic Eden takes it up a notch with its top-tier marketplace features. From curated listings to real-time analytics, it's built to showcase Whale NFTs in all their glory. The platform's large user base increases the potential visibility of Whale NFTs across a range of rarity tiers. As blog highlights, Solana's“high-throughput, low-latency network” paired with Magic Eden's“battle-tested tools” is a match made in NFT heaven, promising faster feature rollouts and a bigger splash in the market.

From TON Triumph to Solana Stardom

The Whale NFT collection made history on TON, minting out 20,000 NFTs in 11 hours and soaring to a 7x floor price increase within a year. Now, it's ready to conquer Solana with the same energy. The team's signature moves-buybacks, burns, and zero gas fees-are coming along for the ride, ensuring the collection stays hot on Magic Eden. As detailed on these strategies have kept Whale NFTs trending on TON's Getgems, and they're set to do the same on Solana.

Bridge Launch and Ongoing Developments

The Whale NFT bridge is more than a migration-it's a celebration of what's possible in the NFT space. Whether a user is a collector, trader, or gamer, the bridge provides an opportunity to interact with the Whale NFT collection on Solana. The team promises more updates, from marketplace drops to soon-to-be-released token enhancements. Users can follow official channels to stay in the loop.

With the launch of the Whale NFT bridge at and integration into the Solana ecosystem via Magic Eden, the collection expands its reach across blockchain networks. This development marks a continued evolution of the Whale.io platform within the broader NFT landscape

About Whale.io

Whale.io is a trailblazer in NFTs and blockchain gaming, fusing art, utility, and community into unforgettable projects. The Whale NFT collection and the Wheel of Whales miniapp are designed to explore the intersection of utility and entertainment within decentralized environments.

Further information about the Whale NFT collection and the $WHALE token is available through the following resources: