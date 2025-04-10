Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan Bin Mohammed Rings Opening Bell At Bombay Stock Exchange

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, marked a significant moment at the Bombay Stock Exchange by ringing the opening bell during his official visit to India. This event underscores the deepening economic ties between the United Arab Emirates and India, highlighting the robust relationship fostered through years of collaboration.

The Crown Prince's visit follows an invitation extended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, delivered by External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during a meeting in Dubai. This invitation reflects the mutual commitment to enhancing bilateral relations across various sectors, including trade, investment, and cultural exchange.

During his time in Mumbai, Sheikh Hamdan engaged with key figures in India's financial sector, discussing avenues to bolster economic cooperation. The act of ringing the opening bell at the BSE, one of Asia's oldest stock exchanges, symbolizes the UAE's interest in strengthening financial and investment linkages with India.

The UAE and India have a longstanding history of economic partnership, further solidified by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed in 2022. This agreement aims to enhance trade flows, reduce tariffs, and create new avenues for investment, benefiting both nations.

Sheikh Hamdan's visit aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which seeks to double Dubai's foreign trade and establish connections with an additional 400 cities globally by 2033. This strategic vision emphasizes Dubai's role as a global trade hub and its commitment to fostering international economic partnerships.

