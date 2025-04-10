403
RPost Launches Free Cybersecurity Education Campaign for Insurance Professionals
(MENAFN- RPost) RPost has partnered with Applied Client Network to launch “Tech Essentials for Insurance Professionals,” a complimentary educational campaign focused on enhancing cybersecurity awareness and productivity among insurance professionals. Delivered through an email briefing series, the program offers vital insights into best practices for email security, regulatory compliance, and improving workflow efficiency—critical components for any insurance agent or broker operating in today's high-risk digital environment.
The initiative leverages RPost’s award-winning RMail services, known for secure messaging, e-signatures, open tracking, and user-friendly encryption—all accessible within major platforms like Applied Systems, Outlook, and Salesforce. “With growing cyber threats and evolving regulations, insurance professionals need tools that are both powerful and easy to use,” said RPost CEO Zafar Khan. Brian Langerman, CEO of Applied Client Network, added that this campaign will empower members to enhance cybersecurity while boosting agency value and operational efficiency.
