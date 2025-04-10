U.S. Company Paves The Way For Permanent Magnets From Wide Array Of Magnet Materials

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This differentiator is PM-WireTM, which is a scalable and modular, manufacturing process, that can produce non-sintered and sintered permanent magnets at a high-rate and high-yield. This process is adaptable to a variety of applications, including those that benefit from magnets in unique configurations and material compositions, such as electric motors.

AML's PM-WireTM products include:



PM-UniformTM – straight, curved, ring or helical magnets with transverse or radial magnetization.

PM-360TM – straight, ring or helical magnets with "Continuously Changing Magnetization Direction." PM-AxialTM – curved magnets with Axial magnetization allow for rotor topologies having breakthrough benefits.

AML's non-sintered magnets have several material options, including Samarium Iron Nitride (SmFeN), Manganese Bismuth (MnBi), and other (bonded) neo magnet materials. AML is looking at additional materials to introduce within the PM-WireTM offering.

AML's sintered magnets have options such as Neodymium Iron Boron (NdFeB), which is common among traditional permanent magnet producers, and (Mischmetal-Nd)FeB. AML's approach with (Mischmetal-Nd)FeB provides for permanent magnets with less critical rare earth elements and better traceability of inputs for end-use customers.

AML is strategically aligned with several U.S. and global supply chain partners for magnet materials for AML's permanent magnets.

AML has spent a decade developing some of the most advanced permanent magnet technology in the world, including leading-edge manufacturing processes that maximize the use of existing magnet materials and processes that enable the use of new, lower-cost materials while meeting or exceeding the most demanding application requirements of electrical machines (motors and generators).

About Advanced Magnet Lab, Inc. (AML)

Founded in 1995, AML is a recognized leader in the development of innovative magnet technologies and magnet-based applications. Today, AML is executing on multiple product development programs including magnet materials and PM-WireTM based motors and generators for industrial, aerospace and defense. This includes projects funded by large industry, U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Department of Defense. To learn more about magnets or AML, please visit for industry white papers and company information.

