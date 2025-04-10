Global Catalytic Ministries Rescued 3,000 Lives In Afghanistan And Now Urgently Mobilizing Teams In Myanmar Crisis

Following the catastrophic earthquake, Myanmar faces unprecedented challenges. Global Catalytic Ministries stands ready with its crisis response experience. Trained teams are prepared to act in Myanmar, where the underground church is eager to deliver vital aid and hope. In fact, the crucial work has already begun.

The current situation in Myanmar is critical. Watch the urgent update now.

The underground church leaders in Myanmar are under grave threat from a government hit list that endangers their very existence. Since the 2021 coup, the toll has been devastating with 144 believers martyred and 16 leaders still missing. While tragedy surrounds, their faith and resilience in Christ remain unwavering, shining through their commitment to fellowship and prayer.

Despite ongoing dangers from corruption and military conflicts, Global Catalytic Ministries deploys a silent yet efficient operation, similar to their work in Afghanistan. Well-prepared teams have begun to provide critical support to all those affected.

In August 2021, the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan led to unimaginable turmoil for those left behind, particularly the Afghan Christians who showed remarkable faith under dire circumstances. Despite the severe persecution they faced, they clung to their mission of sharing the gospel amid overwhelming darkness.

With fear gripping communities as young girls were forcibly taken and families were shattered, Global Catalytic Ministries emerged to provide essential support to these vulnerable believers.

Global Catalytic Ministries launched over thirty safe houses since the fall of Kabul. These facilities served as sanctuaries, guiding thousands toward new beginnings and sharing the gospel that brought many to Christ.

Global Catalytic Ministries' mission is centered on uniting faith and action addressing both urgent needs and spiritual desperation. Guided by James 2:14-17, the ministry ensures that everyone receives the love of Christ through its hands.

Since 2011, Global Catalytic Ministries bravely navigates perilous regions and witnessing incredible faith despite severe persecution. Films like Sheep Among Wolves I & II capture the hope and resilience encountered in these efforts.

As past experiences are reflected upon, these lessons guide the actions of Global Catalytic Ministries in Myanmar today.

The recent earthquake has plunged Myanmar into chaos, and the need for support is more urgent than ever. The teams on the ground are valiantly overcoming difficulties posed by a corrupt military; ensuring aid reaches those who need it most. Just as they stood firm for their brothers and sisters in Afghanistan, they now rally for the underground church in Myanmar.

Support is vital in delivering essentials to communities devastated by this disaster. Time is of the essence-joining this mission will provide much-needed assistance and hope to the persecuted believers of Myanmar.

