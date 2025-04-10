Fabrix.Ai Recognized In Multiple Gartner® Research



The 2025 Gartner Market Guide for Event Intelligence Solutions , published on March 10, 2025, highlights Fabrix's Alert Noise Reduction solution as a representative vendor in the rapidly evolving EIS market.

According to Gartner's Market Guide, "Event intelligence solutions consolidate signals or events from a portfolio of monitoring tools to accelerate and automate response and resolution. They allow IT operations teams to suppress event noise through correlation and deduplication and filter out false positives."

Additionally, the company has been recognized in The 2025 Gartner's Guidance Framework for Deploying Centralized Log Management and Monitoring , published on March 3, 2025, emphasizing the critical role of telemetry pipelines' for effective log management.

Gartner's Guidance Framework emphasizes that "Centralized management requires a solution for collecting log data and routing it to appropriate storage, analysis or monitoring endpoints. Solutions for this log data management type are called telemetry pipelines"

Gartner further states, "Unify telemetry management by centralizing log collection and processing. This holistic approach supports a comprehensive view of system health, enables long-term storage for compliance at reduced costs, and facilitates AI and analytics for RCA and other use cases."

Fabrix's solutions address these critical capabilities by:



Ingesting cross-domain events from multiple monitoring tools

Providing robust telemetry pipeline functionality for the collection, transformation, and routing of log data

Applying advanced AI/ML algorithms to correlate and reduce alert noise

Enabling effective data governance through standardized field names and formats

Facilitating automated root cause analysis through artificial intelligence Optimizing storage costs with intelligent data tiering strategies

As enterprises continue to contend with increasingly complex IT environments and exponential growth in log data, Fabrix remains committed to innovating solutions that simplify operations and reduce toil. The company's inclusion in multiple Gartner research publications strengthens its position as a key player in the event intelligence and telemetry pipeline solutions.

"Being recognized in multiple Gartner research publications validates our comprehensive approach to solving complex IT operations challenges," said Shailesh Manjrekar, CMO of Fabrix. "Our solutions reduce alert noise and provide the telemetry pipeline capabilities essential for centralizing log management and enabling actionable insights across distributed environments."

For more information about Fabrix and its solutions, visit .

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

