Frankenmuth Insurance Selects Mid-State Insurance As Wisconsin's Diamond Achiever

Frankenmuth Insurance President and Chief Operations Officer Andy Knudsen shares, "We are pleased to recognize Mid-State Insurance for an exceptional year of performance with our Diamond Achiever award. We see their commitment to providing our mutual clients with the highest quality insurance services, and we're proud to have them represent us."

Mid-State Insurance's 2024 results rank the agency as one of the most successful among Frankenmuth Insurance's more than 800 independent agencies.

"We are incredibly honored to receive the Diamond Achiever award from Frankenmuth Insurance. Their commitment to excellence, strong agency partnerships, and unwavering support make them a truly outstanding carrier to work with. This recognition is a reflection of the trust our clients place in us and the exceptional products and service that Frankenmuth Insurance provides. We deeply value our partnership and look forward to continued success together," shares Joe LaBarbera, President, Mid-State Insurance.

Mid-State Insurance has been licensed with Frankenmuth Insurance since 2009 and is recognized as one of the carrier's Preferred independent insurance agency partners.

About Frankenmuth Insurance

Frankenmuth Insurance's core purpose is to provide peace of mind. Headquartered in historic Frankenmuth, Michigan, the company has been protecting individuals, families, and businesses for more than 155 years. We truly care about the people we serve and strive to be your insurer of choice by delivering unparalleled protection and service. As a super-regional carrier, we partner exclusively with more than 800 independent agencies in 15 states to customize business, home, auto, and life insurance policies and surety bonds. We are proud to be one of the industry's most financially sound, stable, and secure carriers, with more than $2 billion in assets. We have earned an AM Best A (Excellent) financial strength rating or higher every year for more than 45 years. For more information, visit fmins.

