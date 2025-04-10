Osteostrong® Seal Beach Celebrates Grand Opening & One-Year Anniversary

SEAL BEACH, Calif., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OsteoStrong ®, the global leader in bone health and skeletal strength conditioning, is thrilled to celebrate the official grand opening of its Seal Beach location-and its first anniversary! The event will take place on April 16, 2025, from 11 AM to 3 PM at 1037 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach, CA 90740, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Los Alamitos and Seal Beach chambers of commerce.

Owned and operated by local residents Arturo and Isabel Garcia , OsteoStrong Seal Beach offers innovative, science-backed wellness technology designed to naturally strengthen bones, improve balance, and support overall vitality-with or without medication.

OsteoStrong is at the forefront of the wellness revolution, helping individuals improve bone density, strength, and overall health through its proprietary osteogenic loading technology. With a growing network of locations worldwide, the company continues to attract forward-thinking entrepreneurs dedicated to transforming lives through innovative wellness solutions.

"We're incredibly excited to bring OsteoStrong to the Seal Beach community," said Arturo Garcia. "Whether you're an athlete, someone managing bone health concerns, or just looking to feel stronger and healthier, our technology is designed to help you thrive."

This event is open to the public, and guests will have the chance to tour the facility, meet the team, and experience what makes OsteoStrong such a powerful addition to any wellness routine. Media representatives and community members are invited to attend and celebrate this milestone with OsteoStrong's leadership and franchise owners.

About OsteoStrong®

OsteoStrong® is a science-backed, technology-driven system designed to improve bone density, strength, and overall skeletal health. With locations worldwide, OsteoStrong® helps people of all ages build stronger bones in a safe, efficient, and drug-free manner.

For more information about OsteoStrong®, visit .

Media Contact

Interdependence Public Relations

[email protected]

949-259-6377 x 225

SOURCE OsteoStrong

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED