Startek® Australia Recognized As A 5-Star Employer Of Choice 2025 By HRD For Third Consecutive Year

- Startek Australia earns recognition for its people-first culture, inclusive practices and employee satisfaction.

DENVER, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Startek® a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider , today announced that Startek Australia has been named a 5-Star Employer of Choice 2025 by Human Resources Director (HRD) Australia and New Zealand. This marks the third consecutive year that Startek Australia has received this prestigious recognition, reinforcing the organization's commitment to delivering an exceptional employee experience.

The HRD 5-Star Employers of Choice awards celebrate organizations that excel in people practices and foster inclusive, engaging workplaces. The evaluation process comprises a comprehensive submission of HR strategies and initiatives, followed by anonymous employee surveys assessing satisfaction across benefits, compensation, culture, employee development, and diversity and inclusion. To qualify, organizations were required to meet a minimum employee response rate and achieve an average satisfaction rating of 75% or higher.

"We are proud to once again be named a 5-Star Employer of Choice by HRD," said SM Gupta, Chief People Officer, Startek . "At Startek, we believe that the best workplaces are built on the intersection of people and technology. We consistently strive to create an environment where our associates thrive by implementing innovative, people-first practices while embracing digital transformation. This recognition is a validation of our commitment to nurturing a culture that supports both professional growth and technological advancement."

Startek Australia's continued recognition underscores its dedication to championing employee well-being, fostering inclusive leadership and building a workplace that empowers its people to excel in a digitally evolving world.

About Startek

Startek® is a global leader in customer experience management, delivering comprehensive digital transformation and CX solutions. With over 35 years of expertise, Startek empowers businesses across diverse industries to create memorable, personalized customer interactions. Operating in 12 countries with a team of 38,000 associates, Startek is committed to connecting brands with their customers through innovation, empathy, and operational excellence.

To learn more, visit and follow us on LinkedIn @Startek.

About HRD Australia

Human Resources Director (HRD) is Australia's leading multi-media resource for HR professionals. Award-winning products across Australia, New Zealand and Asia Pacific deliver essential news, insight and analysis, and constitute the most effective channel through which to reach senior HR professionals.

