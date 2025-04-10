Newcastle Systems Joins Touchpoint, Inc. To Accelerate Growth And Innovation In Mobile Workstation Solutions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Newcastle Systems will join TouchPoint's Intelligent Inventory Management platform, which focuses on providing secure, accurate, and efficient inventory management solutions for consumables and high-value assets. Newcastle will continue to operate independently while gaining access to a broader network of resources, technology, and shared expertise. This alignment will enable Newcastle to further innovate and better serve its customers across various industries, strengthening its mission to create new opportunities for integration across logistics, warehousing, e-commerce, manufacturing, and more.

"Joining the TouchPoint family marks an exciting new chapter for Newcastle Systems," said John O'Kelly, founder and CEO of Newcastle Systems. "We're thrilled to partner with a company that shares our values and vision for innovation. This collaboration will allow us to scale up our solutions and create an even greater impact for our customers."

The acquisition will also give Newcastle Systems the chance to expand its product offerings and utilize TouchPoint's global reach to accelerate growth in new markets. By merging Newcastle's expertise in workplace mobility with TouchPoint's advanced inventory management technologies, the two companies will be well-positioned to provide comprehensive solutions that enhance operational excellence for businesses worldwide.

"We are excited to welcome Newcastle Systems to TouchPoint's Intelligent Inventory Management business," said Staci Kroon, President & CEO of TouchPoint, Inc. "The innovative mobile solutions complement our existing capabilities and enhance our ability to meet the evolving needs of our clients in today's inventory-driven industries."

As part of the TouchPoint family, Newcastle remains dedicated to delivering exceptional service to its customers while continuing to lead the way in innovative workplace mobility solutions. For more information about the acquisition, please visit Newcastle's website .

About Newcastle Systems:

At Newcastle, we've taken a different tack: Cost-effective tools that catapult efficiency into current operations, empower your workers, and double their productivity - right now, at a fraction of the cost of robots and retrieval systems. We call it the Human Element of Automation . The smartest route to automation often isn't replacing workers - it's empowering them! With real-time data, mobile scanning, and printing on board, our mobile-power workstations provide everything your team needs to stay focused on high-value tasks with 100% accuracy. Plus, workers love them, boosting employee retention and helping to relieve staffing issues.

About TouchPoint, Inc.:

TouchPoint is a privately held, diversified global growth company based in Concordville, PA. TouchPoint focuses on acquiring and building niche, high growth engineering and manufacturing businesses where technology and human touch points make a tangible difference to the end user. The current TouchPoint portfolio is made up of three platforms:

Access Hardware: Southco, DarshanaIntelligent Inventory Management: SupplyPoint & Morse WatchmansMedical Technology: ITD, TouchPoint Medical, ICW, Partiy Medical, & Multix Solutions

In total, TouchPoint companies have over 4,500 employees in 27 countries and serve more than 80 thousand customers in nearly 100 countries throughout the world.

Media contact:

Bob Spoerl

[email protected]

773.453.2444

