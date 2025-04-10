Extended Care Facilities May Get Much Better With New Tool

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nursing homes and memory care facilities are a last resort for families who cannot care for their aging parents. But an opportunity exists to make the experience better for everyone.

Brian Gould, a retired paramedic with a background in optimizing processes and software development, envisioned a solution to improve the situation, not only for nursing and memory residents, but for the families, nursing staff, and the companies that run those facilities.

Using his retirement savings, he developed a solution to make a positive impact and aims to distribute it , at no cost, to 100 facilities throughout the United States. His company, Proven Care, LLC ( ) will select the facilities to receive the system.

Gould pondered the question, "Why is it that dad just sat and watched TV all day, and now that he is in a facility with social activities, games, and classes, he is more bored now?" Or, at least, "Why does dad think (or say) he is bored?" The answer was the key to this solution.

The solution involves a device that can record the resident's activities , staff interactions, and overall status . The information gathered is available to the family through a web site. The tool and web site also allows family members to initiate messages back to their loved one and the staff caring for them. The immediate benefit can be felt during family visits, when they find they actually have things to talk about.

The facility can charge a reasonable fee to family members requesting this level of open communications. With part of the additional funding, they can reward staff providers who participate in what may be considered a more deluxe level of care. Gould's company, Proven Care, LLC will take none of that money for 100 facilities for the first 10 years.

Gould also realized that by tracking and reporting on levels of activity, food consumption and regular cognitive testing, some causes of mental and physical decline can be addressed sooner. The family members, who know the nursing resident best, can identify changes in diet, activities, and cognitive test results.

To ensure the most effective selection of long-term care facilities for the free software, he is asking emergency medical services agencies to nominate nursing and memory care facilities. Families and staff members may also request nomination for the free software and the online service , but EMS nominations will receive priority . Nominations are accepted through the website .

Proven Care, LLC facilitates a better experience for patients and their families in nursing homes, memory care centers, group homes and home health care. The company can be reached at

SOURCE Proven Care LLC

