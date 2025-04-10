High Wire Networks’ Overwatch Cybersecurity Unit Anticipates Surge In Cyberwarfare Amid Tariff War Escalation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BATAVIA, Ill., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI), a global leader in managed cybersecurity, anticipates that its Overwatch cybersecurity division will see a sharp rise in cyberwarfare activities as global tariff tensions intensify. The Company believes this geopolitical pressure, particularly between the U.S. and China, will drive increased demand for robust, scalable cybersecurity solutions.

“The cyberwarfare landscape is constantly changing and evolving, with nation-states focused squarely on U.S. businesses of all sizes,” said Mark Porter, Chairman and CEO of High Wire Networks.“We expect the pace and avenues of attack to accelerate with the ongoing tariff trade war.”

While High Wire Networks has already anticipated organic growth for 2025, Porter notes that the macro-economic environment may be a catalyst for further upside.“With forecasts and predictions all over the place, when we filter out the noise created by the turmoil and the chaotic market action and look at what is happening with the customers we already protect and defend, and the ones we are talking to about taking over their defense, we see certain trends,” he said.

Cyber threats tied to global conflicts have become a significant concern for U.S. companies. China, in particular, has been identified as a leading actor in cyber espionage and digital disruption.“As you might already know, China is a global sponsor of cyberwarfare. We already see signs that their efforts to attack the U.S. economy will not be limited to the trade war. Strong indications of amped-up cyber-attacks are already being seen, and we expect more to follow,” Porter continued.

Cybersecurity remains the top threat to all businesses. In 2024, the average cost of a U.S. data breach reached $9.48 million, the highest globally, according to IBM Security's Cost of a Data Breach Report. Meanwhile, Verizon's 2024 Data Breach Investigations Report found that 74% of breaches involved a human element, underscoring the complexity of defending against evolving threats.

“When you look at some of the more dire short-term predictions of recession and slowing economic growth for U.S. businesses, they can ill afford to drop their defenses,” said Porter.“This may force some to do the same or more, with fewer resources. Outsourcing their defense to Overwatch can not only help businesses accomplish that mission, but a shared services model can be far more effective than going it alone as you eliminate technical and personnel debt and gain the knowledge that can only come from serving thousands of other customers as well.”

High Wire Networks remains poised to deliver critical cybersecurity capabilities for businesses navigating an increasingly hostile digital environment. Its 100% U.S.-based 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) is based in Chicago and has more than 1,100 customers across its global network.

About High Wire Networks

High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI) is a fast-growing, award-winning global provider of managed cybersecurity. Through over 200 channel partners, it delivers trusted managed services for more than 1,100 managed security customers worldwide. End customers include Fortune 500 companies and many of the nation's largest government agencies. Its U.S.-based 24/7 Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center is located in Chicago, Illinois.

High Wire was ranked by Frost & Sullivan as a Top 15 Managed Security Service Provider in the Americas for 2024. It was also named to CRN's MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists of the nation's top IT managed service providers for 2023 and 2024.

Learn more at HighWireNetworks.com . Follow the company on X , view its extensive video series on YouTube or connect on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

The above news release contains forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this document that are not statements of historical fact, including but not limited to, statements identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "appear," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "indicate," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would," and other variations or negative expressions of these terms, including statements related to expected market trends and the Company's performance, are all "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to a wide range of external factors, uncertainties, business risks, and other risks identified in filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based except as required by applicable law and regulations.

High Wire Networks Contact

Mark Porter

Chief Executive Officer

High Wire Networks

Tel +1 (952) 974-4000

Media Contact

Lori Aleman

Director of Marketing

O: 630-635-8477 | C: 602-920-0902

Email: ...

Website: