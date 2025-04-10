Cellebrite To Report First-Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 14, 2025
|Date:
|Wednesday, May 14, 2025
|Time:
|8:30 a.m. ET
|Call-In Number:
|203-518-9783 / 800-267-6316
|Conference ID:
|CLBTQ125
|Event URL:
|Live Webcast URL:
In conjunction with the conference call and webcast, historical financial tables and supplemental data will be available on the quarterly results section of Company's investor relations website at .
About Cellebrite
Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its global customers to protect and save lives by enhancing digital intelligence and accelerating justice in communities around the world. Cellebrite's AI-powered Case-to-Closure (C2C) platform enables customers to lawfully access, collect, analyze and share digital evidence in legally sanctioned investigations while preserving data privacy. Thousands of public safety organizations, intelligence agencies and businesses rely on the Company's cloud-ready digital forensic and investigative solutions to close cases faster and safeguard communities. To learn more, visit us at , , or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.
Investor Relations
Andrew Kramer
Vice President, Investor Relations
...
+1 973.206.7760
Victor Cooper
Sr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content Operations
...
+1
Legal Disclaimer:
