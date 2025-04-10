Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cellebrite To Report First-Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 14, 2025


2025-04-10 08:46:17
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in premier Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced it will report its first-quarter 2025 financial results before market open on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

Later that same morning, Cellebrite will host a live conference call and webcast to review the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2025 and discuss its full-year 2025 outlook. Relevant details include:

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Call-In Number: 203-518-9783 / 800-267-6316
Conference ID: CLBTQ125
Event URL:
Live Webcast URL:

In conjunction with the conference call and webcast, historical financial tables and supplemental data will be available on the quarterly results section of Company's investor relations website at .

About Cellebrite
Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its global customers to protect and save lives by enhancing digital intelligence and accelerating justice in communities around the world. Cellebrite's AI-powered Case-to-Closure (C2C) platform enables customers to lawfully access, collect, analyze and share digital evidence in legally sanctioned investigations while preserving data privacy. Thousands of public safety organizations, intelligence agencies and businesses rely on the Company's cloud-ready digital forensic and investigative solutions to close cases faster and safeguard communities. To learn more, visit us at , , or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.

Investor Relations
Andrew Kramer
Vice President, Investor Relations
...
+1 973.206.7760

Media
Victor Cooper
Sr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content Operations
...
+1

