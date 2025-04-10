Northpark Celebrates Spring With Visit From The Easter Bunny And Hop-N-Shop Event

RIDGELAND, MS, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Northpark is preparing exciting Easter festivities for the Jackson Metro community to enjoy this Spring. Northpark will once again be welcoming the Easter Bunny to the shopping center from Saturday, April 12th until Saturday, April 19th. Families can meet and take photos with the Easter Bunny from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

In addition to photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, families can also get into the Easter spirit with Northpark's Hop-N-Shop event on Saturday, April 12th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children are invited to bring their Easter basket and hop store-to-store to collect candy.

“Hosting the Easter Bunny is one of our favorite annual traditions at Northpark,” said Laura Antoon, Marketing & Business Development Director of Northpark.“ We wanted to make the Easter Bunny's arrival extra special for families this year, and our Hop-N-Shop further adds to the festivity of the day. Children can meet the Easter Bunny and then hop from store-to-store collecting their favorite candy. We love offering the community opportunities to create special memories with their loved ones.”

