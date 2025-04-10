NU Standard & Texture Vs. Race Showcase The Power Of Hydrasilk At The 2025 International Beauty Show

Autumn Yarbrough, Keya Neal, along with professional stylists and hair models, pose on stage after speaking and demonstrating Hydrasilk at the 2025 International Beauty Show in New York

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NU Standard was recently highlighted as a featured brand at the 2025 International Beauty Show (IBS) in New York. NU Standard partnered with Texture vs. Race (TVR) for a special main stage presentation to elevate education and innovation in textured hair care. The collaboration brought together celebrity and high-profile professional stylists, Kia Sterling, Dominique Lyvar, A.J Small, and Dinah LeFranc, led by Keya Neal, founder of Texture vs. Race, to showcase the transformative power of Hydrasilk, NU Standard's Hydrasilk Professional In-Salon Product Line treatments for textured hair.Hydrasilk was a standout among beauty professionals at IBS across the education classes, demonstrating treatment services that strengthen and nourish textured hair while unlocking creative styling techniques. Attendees had the opportunity to witness first-hand how the Hydrasilk system enhances hair health and versatility, reinforcing NU Standard's mission to revolutionize the industry with science-backed, professional-grade products.Looking Ahead: Texture vs. Race Summit – May 4-6Building on the success of their collaboration at IBS, NU Standard and TVR are excited to announce the upcoming Texture vs. Race Summit, happening May 4-6 in Baltimore at the Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park Museum. This premier educational event, sponsored by Myavana, will shine a spotlight on Hydrasilk as a key product highlight. Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to meet the founders of NU Standard and gain deeper insights into the future of textured hair care education. For more information or to register to the Texture vs. Race Summit, visit .For more information on Hydrasilk, please visit .###About NU StandardNU Standardis a state-of-the-art haircare brand curated for the“busy queen” on-the-go. A third-generation hair care entrepreneur, Autumn Brown Yarbrough founded NU Standard in 2020 to create innovative haircare solutions for people with textured hair of all ethnicities. NU Standard's advanced science-based products focus on hair wellness and treat hair from the inside out to combat the harmful daily stressors that cause dryness, breakage, frizz, and hair loss.

Kayla Tucker Adams

KTA Media Group

+1 214-403-9852

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.