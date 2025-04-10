Underweight Quadruplets Born In Bhopal Hospital, One Critical

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 10 (IANS) A 32-year-old woman gave birth to four babies at the government-run Kailashnath Katju Women's Hospital in Bhopal.

The woman, named Jyoti, in her seventh month of pregnancy, successfully delivered two boys and two girls through a premature operation. It was Jyoti's first delivery.

This marks the first instance of the birth of quadruplets in Kailashnath Katju Women's Hospital, a senior doctor said.

The hospital administration said this extraordinary case has astonished the medical staff and the local community.

"Last year, a woman delivered triplets at the same facility, but this event is considered even more complex and significant. The newborn babies weigh between 800 grams and 1 kilogram, against the normal weight of 3 kg in normal deliveries," Smita Saxena, Superintendent of the Hospital, told IANS.

The babies are currently in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to their low birth weight and the challenges associated with premature delivery. "One of them is critical, but under supervision," the doctor said.

The delivery was conducted under close medical supervision, and the hospital's team of doctors is continuously monitoring the babies' health.

Despite the inherent risks in such cases, the medical team is optimistic about the infants' recovery and well-being in the coming days.

Doctors have emphasised the importance of providing specialised care to ensure their growth and stability.

The medical community remains hopeful as they continue their efforts to nurture and stabilise the four newborns.

The state-run hospital is named after Kailashnath Katju, who served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, the Union Home Minister and the Union Defence Minister.

Earlier in 2023, a 30-year-old woman gave birth to quadruplets at Sultania Hospital. Of the four infants, two were girls.