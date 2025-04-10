Medspeed Celebrates 25 Years Of Transforming Healthcare Logistics

ELMHURST, Ill., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MedSpeed, a leading provider of same-day logistics services to the health care industry, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. With nearly 3,400 employees across 33 states, the company has come a long way from its humble beginnings as a Chicago-area start-up.

The MedSpeed concept began as a class project at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business where it went on to win their New Venture Challenge. It has ultimately created a new category of service offering last-mile logistics and transportation services to the healthcare industry. Before MedSpeed opened its doors, healthcare leaders rarely thought of transportation operations when considering the major drivers of optimal performance. By transforming logistics from a cost center into a strategic asset, MedSpeed delivers significant value to its customers by enabling better, more integrated care delivery.

"I am both gratified and humbled to see how much MedSpeed has grown," said Jake Crampton, founder and CEO of MedSpeed. "On our first day, we ran three routes for one brave customer that took a chance on us. Now, we serve 29 of the top 100 health systems in the country." Crampton continued, "In fact, today, nearly 65% of residents of the United States live within 50 miles of a MedSpeed hub."

In honor of its anniversary, MedSpeed is holding celebrations at its hubs across the country. The company will also be honoring its longstanding employees, known as MedSpeeders, some of whom have been with the organization since nearly its first days. MedSpeed will participate in 25 volunteer events throughout the year through the company's volunteer program, MedSpeed Cares.

"The achievement of this milestone highlights our incredible MedSpeed team and our commitment to delivering health to the communities we serve," Crampton said. "None of this would be possible without our MedSpeeders. They repeatedly rise to the occasion and their energy and commitment to our customers and communities inspires me every single day."

Customers of MedSpeed have also been integral to the company's development. Crampton says their input has helped the company become an even better enterprise. "We truly have amazing customers and their ideas, good will and partnership have helped us progress and iteratively improve."

Crampton reflected on the company's 25 years of progress and noted that while it has grown significantly, a great deal has been consistent throughout MedSpeed's history. "The continuous thread throughout every stage has been our mission to deliver health by connecting patients, providers and their communities."

MedSpeed integrates healthcare organizations through the enterprise-wide movement of medical materials: specimens, pharmaceuticals, supplies and more. It transforms transportation into a strategic asset that more effectively utilizes scale, reduces risk, eliminates redundancies and centralizes services. The company has grown from a Chicago-based startup into a national enterprise with over 100 hub operations across 33 states. Its client base includes 29 of the top 100 health systems in the country.

