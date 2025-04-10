The White House Historical Association Reveals Official 2025 White House Christmas Ornament

Celebrating 150 years of White House State Dinners

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the White House Historical Association revealed the Official 2025 White House Christmas Ornament , the design reflecting two State China Services from the White House State China collection, celebrating 150 years of White House State Dinners.

See images of the Official 2025 White House Christmas Ornament

The Official White House Christmas Ornament is made in America, and a new design has been released annually since 1981. Proceeds further the Association's mission to promote a deeper understanding of the Executive Mansion - not just as the home of each president, but as a cornerstone of the American story. The Association's acquisitions, preservation, research, and education efforts continue through generous private donations and the sale of its published books, products, and the Official White House Christmas Ornament.

The Official 2025 White House Christmas Ornament is made of brass and finished with 24-karat gold, featuring the design of the red Reagan State China Service and the gold-rimmed Clinton State China Service, that was created to celebrate the two-hundredth anniversary of the White House.

Every ornament comes packaged in a keepsake giftbox and includes an educational booklet with full color photos and informative descriptions of the history of White House State China Services and State Dinners. The Ornament retails for $24.95.

More about the Reagan and Clinton State China Services:

The Reagan State China Service was funded by a donation from the Knapp Foundation through the White House Historical Association and used by the Reagans and all presidents to follow for many State and official dinners, smaller private meals, and other events.

The Clinton State China Service is distinguished by a gilded White House in the center. In 1999, in preparation for celebrating the two-hundredth anniversary of the White House, First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton accepted the offer of the White House Historical Association to fund the creation of a commemorative China service. The first service to be embellished with an image of the White House, the commemorative China was first used for the gala White House dinner to celebrate the anniversary.

Learn more about the history of White House State Dinners here.

The Official White House Christmas Ornament can be purchased online at whitehousehistory or at these Washington, D.C. retail locations:



The People's House: A White House Experience , 1700 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, D.C. 20006



The White House Visitor Center , 1450 Pennsylvania Ave., NW, Washington, D.C. 20006

Mayflower Hotel Pop-Up Shop , 1127 Connecticut Ave., NW, Washington, D.C. 20036

About The White Historical Association

The White House Historical Association was founded in 1961 by First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy to support her vision to restore and preserve the Executive Mansion and its legacy for generations to come. Mrs. Kennedy sought to inspire Americans, especially children, to explore and engage with American history and its presidents. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that has contributed more than $115 million to the White House in fulfillment of its mission. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit WhiteHouseHistory .

SOURCE The White House Historical Association

