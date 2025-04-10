Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR MARCH 2025


2025-04-10 08:31:09
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BALTIMORE, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW ), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.57 trillion as of March 31, 2025. Preliminary net outflows were $1.8 billion for March 2025 and $8.6 billion for the quarter-ended March 2025. Preliminary quarterly net flows include $0.7 billion of Manager-driven distributions.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of March 31, 2025, and for the prior month- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.

As of


Preliminary(a)



(in billions)

3/31/2025

2/28/2025

12/31/2024







Equity

$ 773

$ 827

$ 830

Fixed income, including money market

196

192

188

Multi-asset

544

555

536

Alternatives

53

53

53

Total assets under management

$ 1,566

$ 1,627

$ 1,607

Target date retirement portfolios

$ 484

$ 494

$ 476

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

Q1 2025 Earnings Release and Earnings Call

T. Rowe Price will release Q1 2025 earnings on Friday, May 2, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET. The company will host an earnings call from 8:00 – 8:45 AM ET that day. To access the webcast and accompanying materials, visit the company's investor relations website at: href="" rel="nofollow" trowepric .

About T. Rowe Price

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ – GS: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price serves millions of clients globally and manages $1.57 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025. About two-thirds of the assets under management are retirement-related. News and other updates can be found on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , X , YouTube , and troweprice/newsroom .

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

MENAFN10042025003732001241ID1109413892

