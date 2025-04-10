Health Catalyst Releases Data And Analytics Solution Designed For Community, Regional, And Specialty Health Systems: Health Catalyst Ignite Sparktm

SALT LAKE CITY, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst,"Nasdaq: HCAT ), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced the launch of Health Catalyst Ignite SparkTM , a tailored data and analytics solution built for community health systems, regional hospitals, and multi-site practices.

Smaller community health systems across the U.S. are navigating shrinking margins, policy uncertainty, and rising pressure to deliver more with less. Ignite Spark is our answer-a nimble, flexible, and accessible data and analytics solution purpose-built to meet this moment.

Ignite Spark is designed to be foundational, to seamlessly complement existing systems, and to provide enterprise-grade analytics for teams with lean resources.



Delivers trusted insights from your existing data without added complexity or disruption, empowering teams to act with confidence.

Streamlines access to critical insights with intuitive self-service tools, smart data pathways, and fewer vendor handoffs-reducing cost and operational friction.

Optimizes decision-making by leveraging AI-driven insights, delivering smarter, faster, and more informed choices for healthcare teams. Adapts to your environment with a purpose-built app layer , offering the flexibility to evolve with your strategy, scale across sites, and meet changing organizational needs.

"Early last year, we launched Health Catalyst IgniteTM with the commitment to meet health systems where they are-and the development of Ignite Spark affirms our dedication to that," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "Over the past year, we have engaged in meaningful discussions with CIOs, CFOs, and senior clinical leaders at regional health systems. A recurring theme in these conversations has been the challenge of managing multiple vendors, navigating overwhelming volumes of data, and operating with limited time, budget, and personnel to extract meaningful insights. Recognizing this pervasive, pressing need, we developed a tailored solution for healthcare teams with ambitious goals but lean resources."

Ignite Spark ingests and normalizes data from multiple sources, centralizes governance, and empowers frontline teams with self-service access to actionable insights-all while reducing IT burden and unnecessary cost.

Ignite Spark breaks down the cost, access, and expertise barrier; through this streamlined solution, regional hospital networks, primary care networks, urgent care centers, and specialty practices can drive data-informed clinical, revenue performance, and cost control improvement.

"For too long, community hospitals have been underserved by traditional data platforms-Ignite Spark was built to change that," said Dave Ross, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Health Catalyst. "It brings the full power of enterprise analytics-right-sized, simplified, and accessible-to organizations that have been asked to do more with less without the tools to do it."

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst (Nasdaq: HCAT ) is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services that ignite smarter healthcare, lighting the path to measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvement. More than 1,000 organizations worldwide rely on Health Catalyst's offerings, including our cloud-based technology ecosystem Health Catalyst IgniteTM, AI-enabled data and analytics solutions, and expert services to drive meaningful outcomes across hundreds of millions of patient records. Powered by high-value data, standardized measures and registries, and deep healthcare domain expertise, Ignite helps organizations transform complex information into actionable insights. Backed by a multi-decade mission and a proven track record of delivering billions of dollars in measurable results, Health Catalyst continues to serve as the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement and innovation.

Media Contact:

Kathryn Mykleseth

PR and Communications Director

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Jack Knight

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (855) 309-6800

[email protected]

SOURCE Health Catalyst

