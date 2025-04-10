RELAX AND DESTRESS THIS TAX SEASON WITH A FREE HYDROMASSAGE® AT PLANET FITNESS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Traditionally an amenity for PF Black Cardmembers, HydroMassage offers a relaxing experience that can be used before or after a workout to relieve tight muscles or cool them down. The jets move up and down the body, delivering wave-like streams of heated water. Users can target specific areas, adjust the pressure, control the speed, and even pause on a desired section of the body for a personalized massage experience.

"Tax season can be stressful, and we want to take some of that added pressure away by offering Planet Fitness members and non-members nationwide the chance to relax and rejuvenate with a complimentary HydroMassage," said Brian Povinelli, Chief Marketing Officer at Planet Fitness. "Our Judgement Free environment is the perfect place to take a break and enjoy the soothing benefits of a well-deserved massage during an often dreaded time of year. We look forward to welcoming new faces and current members during the week."

"HydroMassage offers a great solution for muscle soreness and fatigue, so we are thrilled to bring the benefits of relaxation and stress relief to both Planet Fitness members and guests nationwide, especially those looking to unwind during tax season," said Paul Lunter, CEO of WellnessSpace Brands.

The PF Black Card® membership includes additional amenities, such as the ability to bring a guest every day at no additional charge, access to the Black Card Spa® that includes HydroMassage, massage chairs, and access to 2,700+ Planet Fitness locations across all 50 states, among other benefits.

Every Planet Fitness membership includes free fitness training with a certified fitness trainer and access to strength and brand-name cardio equipment as well as the free Planet Fitness App featuring hundreds of on-demand digital exercises. The balanced mix of strength and cardio equipment ensures members of all fitness levels have everything they need to meet their fitness goals all in a comfortable, non-intimidating environment. Many clubs are open 24 hours for added convenience. Plus, all Planet Fitness members have access to exclusive deals and discounts from top brands through its PF Perks program.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club and treat yourself to a HydroMassage from April 12 through April 19, please visit PlanetFitness/Local-Clubs .

*Please keep in mind that high demand may result in a wait. Offer applies to anyone ages 18+, valid ID required.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2024, Planet Fitness had approximately 19.7 million members and 2,722 clubs in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia, and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

About WellnessSpace Brands

WellnessSpace Brands offers an industry-leading suite of experiential wellness products, including HydroMassage, CryoLounge+, and RelaxSpace. Each of the company's innovative product lines has a shared vision to provide people around the world with access to convenient, technology-based solutions for mind and body wellness. Headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida, the company previously known as HydroMassage has more than 35 years of experience partnering with global leaders in the health, wellness, fitness, and hospitality markets.

