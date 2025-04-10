Securetech Partners With Rockerfunder LLC To Expand Investor Relations, Assist In Strategic Growth, Blockchain Initiatives, And Market Positioning

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (OTC: SCTH ), a leader in cybersecurity, Web3 technologies, and advanced security solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with RockerFunder LLC, a New York-based financial and marketing consultancy group. This collaboration will encompass investor relations, public relations, strategic advisory, and blockchain-focused initiatives aimed at enhancing SecureTech's market visibility, increasing investor engagement, and fostering long-term business expansion.

Through this partnership, RockerFunder will leverage its expertise in industry communications, investor outreach, and strategic market positioning to support SecureTech's growth. Services will include exposure to institutional investors, financial analysts, registered brokers, and key industry influencers across the technology and financial sectors. In addition, RockerFunder will guide SecureTech through its blockchain and crypto ventures and enhance its marketing communications to better connect with its stakeholders.

J. Scott Sitra, President and CEO of SecureTech, commented,“SecureTech is entering a pivotal phase of its evolution, and we firmly believe that RockerFunder's proven expertise in financial communications and strategic market engagement will play a key role in driving our growth. Together with RockerFunder, we will inspire and educate our shareholders, illuminating the extraordinary benefits of blockchain technology and its game-changing potential to supercharge SecureTech's business model for long-term success and innovation.”

Julie Curry, President of RockerFunder LLC, added,“SecureTech's commitment to operational efficiency, combined with its focus on strategic growth and share structure optimization, creates a strong foundation for sustained success. We are excited to support the development of SecureTech's proprietary digital asset, which aligns with the company's broader business objectives. Our efforts will also focus on increasing SecureTech's visibility in the investment community, ensuring both institutional and retail investors fully understand the company's vision and the opportunities it represents.”

Agreement Terms

Effective April 1, 2025, SecureTech entered into a six-month consulting agreement with RockerFunder LLC. Pursuant to the terms of this agreement, SecureTech shall compensate RockerFunder no less than $500 cash per month, and SecureTech's CEO shall separately compensate RockerFunder 8,000 shares from his personal SecureTech common stock monthly, subject to regulatory and vesting conditions. Upon the conclusion of the agreement, there will be an option to renegotiate or extend the contract, contingent upon mutual agreement between the three independent parties. SecureTech confirms that this arrangement will not result in dilution for current shareholders.

About SecureTech Innovations

SecureTech is a leader in developing and marketing security and safety technologies designed to protect lives and property. SecureTech is the maker of Top Kontrol®, the only anti-theft and anti-carjacking system that can safely stop a carjacking without any action from the driver. Through its Piranha Blockchain subsidiary, SecureTech is at the forefront of cutting-edge cybersecurity and Web3 technologies.

Our websites: securetechinnovations.com , , and

About RockerFunder LLC

Founded over a decade ago, RockerFunder LLC specializes in supporting the growth of select private, IPO, ICO, and microcap companies. The firm provides integrated investor relations and strategic communications services, with a focus on elevating the visibility of emerging companies. RockerFunder's consultants bring decades of experience in market positioning, blockchain initiatives, investor engagement, and strategic advisory, helping clients navigate growth challenges and improve their financial goals.

For inquiries, please contact: ... .

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements refer to future events, expectations, plans, and prospects. SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (“ SecureTech ”) believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date they are made. However, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. SecureTech identifies forward-looking statements with words like 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately,' and similar expressions that convey uncertainty about future events or outcomes. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including market conditions and other circumstances. More detailed information about SecureTech and the risks that may affect these forward-looking statements can be found in SecureTech's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“ SEC ”), including the risks contained in the section of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K entitled“Risk Factors.” These filings are available on the SEC's website at .

Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. SecureTech has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

SecureTech Investor Relations

+1 (651) 317-8990

...