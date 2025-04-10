US Ultrasound Market Worth US$3.82 Billion By 2030 With 7.6% CAGR | Marketsandmarkets™.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theis projected to reach US$3.82 billion by 2030 from US$2.46 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.6%. The US ultrasound market is growing due to AI-integrated ultrasound imaging advancements, the increasing adoption of portable ultrasound devices, the growing incidence of chronic diseases, and the expanding applications in point of care (PoC) and emergency medicine. The growing use of ultrasound in pain management and rehabilitation and rising investments in R&D for contrast enhanced ultrasound (CEUS)is also supporting market growth.

By Based on segment, In the US, the ultrasound market is classified based on display into colour ultrasound and black & white ultrasound. In 2025, the colour ultrasound segment accounted for the largest share of the display segment. The high demand for colour ultrasound is attributed to being the most importantly used display in diagnosis cases related to cardiovascular disorder diagnosis and monitoring pregnancy in obstetrics and examining vascular disease, increased rates of chronic diseases, particularly heart disease and diabetes that may have complications of the vessels, and greater high-resolution, real-time images producing capabilities thus improving diagnostic efficacy for diverse applications.

By Based on technology, the US ultrasound market is segmented into diagnostic ultrasound and therapeutic ultrasound. The diagnostic ultrasound segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the significant usage of 2D ultrasound in women's health, the availability of medical reimbursements for diagnostic ultrasound procedures in the US market, improved diagnosis with 3D ultrasound technology, and the growing applications of emerging ultrasound techniques (such as Doppler ultrasound in vascular imaging and 3D/4D ultrasound in oncology).

By application, the US ultrasound market is segmented into radiology/general imaging, cardiology, ob/gyn, urology, vascular, orthopaedic & musculoskeletal, pain management, paediatric and other applications. Some key factors propelling the segment expansion are increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease across major US healthcare markets, widespread adoption in diagnosis and treatment of urological disorders and rising incidence of osteoarthritis. Additionally, advancements in AI-powered ob/gyn ultrasound, the growing adoption of portable ultrasound for pain management and increased use of paediatric ultrasound to combat neonatal mortality are driving the growth of segment during forecast period.

Prominent players in the ultrasound market include Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan).

