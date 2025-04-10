Rosemark Makes Sponsorship Debut At New England Home Care & Hospice Conference And Trade Show In Portland, ME

Rosemark helps home care agencies become compliant with Medicaid's EVV requirements, easily bill the Veterans Administration, or streamline the operations of a private-pay agency.

Rosemark's electronic visit verification (EVV) compliant technology helps home care agencies operate more efficiently.

Rosemark will be exhibiting at the 2025 New England Home Care & Hospice Conference

Pioneering Home Care Software to Showcase Innovative Solutions in Caregiver Scheduling

- Robin Tuck, Product Owner and Project Manager

ME, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rosemark is proud to make its debut as a sponsor of the New England Home Care & Hospice Conference and Trade Show, taking place April 15-17 in Portland, Maine. As an event sponsor, Rosemark will showcase its home care management software and the Rosemark Caregiver App , designed to help home care agencies streamline operations and enhance caregiver support.

“This year's conference features excellent national speakers, timely breakout sessions, and, of course, the largest Home Care & Hospice Trade Show in New England,” said Sara Ratcliffe, 2025 event host and Executive Director of the Home Care & Hospice Alliance of Maine.

"This conference not only offers educational opportunities but also showcases the latest products and services in our industry, helping attendees stay informed about the tools and resources they need to enhance their operations," added Leslie Hammond, Membership Director for the Home Care Alliance of Massachusetts.

The New England Home Care & Hospice Conference and Trade Show is an annual event for six state associations:

. VNAs of Vermont

. Home Care Hospice & Palliative Care Alliance of New Hampshire

. Home Care & Hospice Alliance of Maine

. Connecticut Association for Healthcare at Home

. Home Care Alliance of Massachusetts

. Rhode Island Partnership for Home Care

LEADING INNOVATION IN HOME CARE TECHNOLOGY

As a pioneer in home care technology, Rosemark was one of the first to introduce a caregiver app to the industry and remains at the forefront with one of the newest, most advanced apps available today. With ongoing software enhancements and strategic partnerships with industry leaders in the home care space, Rosemark continues to drive innovation in caregiver management software.

As industry regulations evolve, agencies need adaptable, user-friendly technology to stay ahead. Rosemark delivers with a secure, reliable, and customizable platform built for independent and franchise agencies alike.

TRUSTED BY HOME CARE AGENCIES ACROSS THE U.S. AND CANADA

Home care agencies across the United States and Canada rely on Rosemark's comprehensive suite of tools, including:

. Caregiver scheduling for efficient workforce management

. Billing and payroll integrations to simplify financial workflows

. GPS-enabled Caregiver App for real-time EVV tracking, shift management, and alerts

. Caregiver compliance tracking to enhance care staff accountability and care quality

EMPOWERING CAREGIVERS WITH ESSENTIAL TOOLS

Caregivers are the heart of the home care industry, and the Rosemark Caregiver App is designed to support them. With features that allow caregivers to clock in and out of their shifts, receive vital communications from administrative staff, and access important records and care plans for clients, the app enhances caregiver efficiency and care delivery in a user-friendly way

Backed by 37 years of industry experience and a 99% uptime rate, Rosemark provides a HIPAA-compliant software solution that empowers agencies to better manage their day-to-day operations.

“Our goal is to help home care agencies improve efficiency, ensure compliance, and provide exceptional care,” said Robin Tuck, Product Owner and Senior Project Manager at Rosemark.

Visit the Rosemark booth at the New England Home Care & Hospice Conference and Trade Show to demo the software, or learn more by calling (734) 436-2631 or visiting RosemarkSystem .



