Atlanta Community Food Bank Celebrates Vast Volunteer Network For National Volunteer Month

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Time is a precious commodity, and Atlanta Community Food Bank volunteers offer it freely and abundantly. The Southeast's leader in the fight against hunger relies on the support of committed and compassionate volunteers who, in fiscal year 2024, provided more than 128,000 hours of service during more than 41,000 impactful visits. Volunteers span various backgrounds and ages, but all provide an incredible resource for the Food Bank, whether they offer their time weekly, monthly, or as part of a special initiative."Volunteers give generously and are vital to our ability to serve our neighbors facing food insecurity. We are fortunate that individuals who are passionate about our mission join us to help ensure that children, families, and seniors in our communities who are food insecure have access to nutritious food and essential resources," said Kyle Waide, President & CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank.This Volunteer Month, celebrated from April 1 to April 30, the Food Bank is shining a spotlight on Mickay Hall, an Army veteran, former businessman, and dedicated volunteer at the Community Food Center – Marietta (CFC) , one of the direct-to-families food pantries operated by the Food Bank. Mickay Hall began volunteering with the Food Bank in 2019 and then, after retiring in 2022, became a regular volunteer in 2023. He volunteers at least twice a week at the CFC, sometimes even three or four days a week, when he's not busy traveling or working on other projects. Taking care of others is a core tenet of his leadership philosophy, shaped by his years in the military."A lot of folks are facing challenges, and it is a blessing to give back and help those in need. I believe that if you can make a difference, then do it," said Mickay Hall, volunteer for the Atlanta Community Food Bank. "We have a dedicated group of CFC volunteers who come regularly, just like me, and the staff treats us just like we are a member of their team. I really enjoy it, and it feels good."Originally from Washington D.C., Mickay Hall attended the United States Military Academy at West Point before serving twenty years in the U.S. Army. After the military, he transitioned to the corporate world, working with Coca-Cola, Valassis, a leading provider of marketing solutions, and ISS, a leading workplace experience and facility management company.In addition to volunteering at the Food Bank, Mickay Hall volunteers with the Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta affiliate and serves on the Board of Advisors for the Syracuse University Office of Veteran and Military Affairs, and as a University Ambassador for Syracuse University."Volunteers like Mickay are a shining example of neighbors caring for neighbors. Support from volunteers enhances the Food Bank's ability to provide necessary resources to those in need, as we face increased demand for assistance and funding cuts. Volunteers add value beyond measure, and we are grateful for the people who strengthen us through their gift of time," said Waide.For more information about the Atlanta Community Food Bank, including how you can help, visit .acfb .About Atlanta Community Food BankThe Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people, and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day. Through more than 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help thousands of families, children, and seniors get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB.

