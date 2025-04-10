Parker Institute Appoints Renowned Cancer Immunologist Dr. Ira Mellman As President Of Research

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI), a collaborative consortium of the world's leading immuno-oncology experts that bridges scientific discovery and commercialization of cancer therapies, today announced the appointment of Ira Mellman, PhD, as President of Research. Dr. Mellman's extensive expertise in cancer immunology and cell biology will be instrumental in advancing PICI's mission to transform innovative research into curative treatments for patients worldwide.





Dr. Mellman, a distinguished cell biologist and member of the National Academy of Sciences, joins PICI after more than a decade at Genentech where he served as Vice President of Cancer Immunology. His pioneering work has been critical to the development of groundbreaking cancer therapies, including Tecentriq® (atezolizumab), patient-specific neo-antigen mRNA and DNA vaccines, T cell-engaging bispecific antibodies and novel immunotherapies such as tiragolumab (anti-TIGIT).

“Dr. Mellman is one of the most visionary scientific leaders of our time and brings exceptional translational expertise and strategic acumen to our already distinguished team,” said Karen E. Knudsen, PhD, CEO of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy.“His remarkable capacity to navigate complexity, forge consensus across disciplines, and translate conceptual advances into clinical implementation arrives at a vital juncture in cancer research. As PICI enters this next phase of growth and impact, Dr. Mellman's scientific ingenuity will guide us in strengthening our collaborative infrastructure, deepening engagement with world-class partners, and accelerating the kinds of discoveries that shift paradigms and improve lives.”

In his new role, Dr. Mellman will ensure that PICI is at the cutting edge of research and advise on how to guide the field most ambitiously and effectively. His arrival cements PICI's continued momentum and commitment to high-risk, high-reward science at a time when rigor, focus and translational impact matter more than ever. Reporting to the CEO, Dr. Mellman will provide guidance to PICI and its network, strengthen PICI's strategic position at the forefront of immunotherapy, and propel its mission to turn all cancers into curable diseases.

“PICI was founded with a singular commitment to deepening our understanding of cancer immunology and expanding its therapeutic impact. Immunotherapy has already transformed cancer biology and clinical practice, yet we've only begun to unlock its potential,” said Dr. Mellman.“In a time when government funding is under pressure, PICI's role is more critical than ever. I'm excited to join PICI as it enters its next era of great progress-failure is not an option.”

Prior to his tenure at Genentech, Dr. Mellman held leadership positions at Yale University School of Medicine, where his laboratory made seminal contributions to science's understanding of the cellular and molecular mechanisms of the immune system. His dual expertise in foundational research and drug development positions him to drive forward PICI's translational research continuum in addressing complex challenges in cancer therapy development.

“Over the past decade, PICI has reimagined cancer research by creating unprecedented collaborations between academia, industry and venture partners,” Dr. Knudsen added.“As we expand our scientific footprint, Dr. Mellman will help us dismantle the remaining barriers between discovery and patient care. His strategic guidance will strengthen our commitment to an ecosystem where breakthrough science moves seamlessly from the lab to clinical testing, maximizing the full potential of immunotherapy for every patient.”

