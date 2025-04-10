Elanco Confirms Date And Conference Call For First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Announcement

GREENFIELD, Ind., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN ) will announce its first quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Elanco will also conduct a conference call on that day with the investment community and media to further detail the company's performance.

The conference call will begin at 8:00 a.m. eastern time. Investors, media, and the general public can access a live webcast of the conference call through the link that will be posted on Elanco's website at . A replay will also be available on the website shortly following the call.

ABOUT ELANCO

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN ) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders and society as a whole. With 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to breaking boundaries and going beyond to help our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our Elanco Healthy PurposeTM sustainability pillars – all to advance the health of animals, people, the planet and our enterprise. Learn more at .

Investor Contact: Tiffany Kanaga +1.765.740.0314 [email protected]

Media Contact: Colleen Parr Dekker +1.317.989.7011 [email protected]

SOURCE Elanco Animal Health

