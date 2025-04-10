Ramaco Chairman And CEO Scheduled To Appear On Fox Business Channel On April 10

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC ) Chairman and CEO Randall Atkins is scheduled to appear for an interview Thursday, April 10, with Stuart Varney on Fox Business Channel.

The interview is currently scheduled to appear at roughly 11:25am ET on the Varney & Co. program.

During his appearance, Atkins expects to discuss President Donald Trump's recent executive orders regarding coal and the outstanding support the president has shown to the U.S. coal industry, a backbone of our national security. Trump's new orders ask the Department of Energy to encourage new technological uses of coal, and to consider categorizing metallurgical coal as a critical mineral. Following the executive orders, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright re-established the National Coal Council, a longtime industry advisory group to the Department of Energy, which saw its charter terminated under the Biden administration. Atkins served as the council's immediate past Chairman.

Atkins attended the signing of the executive orders at the White House on Tuesday.

Atkins will also discuss Ramaco's development of its critical mineral and rare earth element Brook Mine in Wyoming. This would be the first new such mine in the U.S. in over half a century. Federal researchers have called this the largest unconventional deposit of REEs in the United States. It contains numerous critical minerals that are vital for both technology and defense purposes, including many now under export restrictions from China.

The Brook Mine was the subject of a Wall Street Journal article titled "The $2 Million Coal Mine That Might Hold a $37 Billion Treasure".

Mr. Atkins is a nationally recognized and respected leader in the coal industry and has been featured in numerous publications and programs, including appearances on CNBC, Bloomberg TV, and Fox Business Channel.

About Ramaco Resources, Inc.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, and southwestern Virginia and a developing producer of coal, rare earth and critical minerals in Wyoming. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan, Wyoming. The Company currently has four active metallurgical coal mining complexes in Central Appalachia and one coal mine and rare earth development near Sheridan, Wyoming in the initial stages of production. In 2023, the Company announced that a major deposit of primary magnetic rare earths and critical minerals was discovered at its mine near Sheridan, Wyoming. Contiguous to the Wyoming mine, the Company operates a carbon research and pilot facility related to the production of advanced carbon products and materials from coal. In connection with these activities, it holds a body of roughly 60 intellectual property patents, pending applications, exclusive licensing agreements and various trademarks. News and additional information about Ramaco Resources, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at . For more information, contact investor relations at (859) 244-7455.

Point of Contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS: [email protected] or 859-244-7455

