The Support, Inc. Network Announces Statewide Expansion To Serve More Individuals With Intellectual And Developmental Disabilities

New Support, Inc. Locations Will Create Jobs and Strengthen Colorado Communities

DENVER, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Support, Inc. Network – a leading provider of community-based solutions for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Colorado – is proud to announce the opening of seven new Support, Inc. locations statewide this year. As a result of the expansion, the Support, Inc. Network will include 13 locations providing comprehensive residential, day and clinical services.

"The Support, Inc. Network's expansion enhances our commitment to provide comprehensive services at each of our locations, ensuring that individuals and families have access to the vital support they need within their communities," explains Bentley Smith, chief executive officer of Support, Inc. "We anticipate this growth will create new jobs throughout the state, further contributing to the economic vitality and well-being of Colorado communities."

With more than 35 years of experience, The Support, Inc. Network - including, Support, Inc., Pueblo Community Resources and Nostalgia Group, Inc. - has grown to serve more than 300 individuals. We proudly live and work in the communities we serve, including many of areas where our new locations will be established. Currently, the Support, Inc. Network has offices in Denver, Aurora, Colorado Springs, Loveland, Pueblo and Sterling and provides day program services in Aurora and Pueblo.

Loveland was the first new location to open in January. Additional locations with comprehensive services in Jefferson and Boulder counties, Colorado Springs, Greeley, Lakewood, Northglenn/Westminster, Durango and Grand Junction will open throughout the year.

The Support, Inc. Network has a unique, whole-person approach that allows caregivers to develop a deep understanding of each individual's needs. As a Program Approved Service Agency (PASA), the Support, Inc. Network is Medicaid certified, and its programs are approved by the State of Colorado.

For example, Sterling resident, Dena Lucero cares for her daughter, Tatum who has mild intellectual disabilities. As a part of Support, Inc.'s Family Caregiver Program, the Lucero family receives financial compensation and comprehensive support including access to additional caregivers, integrated health care services and life skills development.

The Support, Inc. team is dedicated to redefining the life experience for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For more information about The Support, Inc. Network and its expansion, visit SupportInc , watch the latest webinar , email [email protected] or call 303.340.0322.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Tammy Stratton

Support, Inc.

303-947-6531

[email protected]

SOURCE Support, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED