Registration Is Now Open For The 2025 Connect Summit, The Nation's Leading Social Care Conference, Presented By Findhelp

Conference features 40+ presentations from innovative leaders in healthcare, nonprofits, and government

AUSTIN, Texas, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Findhelp, the closed-loop referral management software company powering a better social safety net, today announced that registration is open for The Connect Summit, a virtual conference focused on the evolving landscape of U.S. social care. The Connect Summit will take place virtually on May 7 and 8, 2025. This year's theme-people, policy, and technology-focuses on how collaboration can build a better safety net, for all.

Bringing together leaders, policymakers, innovators, and advocates, The Connect Summit will explore what's new in the social care landscape and how organizations can advance their social care strategy. Attendees will participate in live presentations and discussions to gain actionable insights aimed at building resilient solutions to address today's most pressing social care needs.

Who Should Attend:

In 2024, more than 800 leaders from social care, healthcare, government, nonprofits, and more attended the Summit to share innovative ideas and best practices.

The Connect Summit is intended for leaders, managers, and decision-makers across industries who are passionate about innovation and social care strategy, including:



Healthcare executives

Population health experts

Local, state, and federal policymakers

Community organization Leaders Student success champions

What to Expect:

The two-day virtual event will feature a variety of sessions, including:



Social Determinants of Health Scalability and Sustainability in a Value-Based World

Social and Clinical Care Integration for Reducing Preventable Hospitalizations and Health Disparities

Maternal Health: Supporting Individuals and Families Through Doula Services, Communication, and Support

Leveraging Findhelp as a Community Care Hub to Connect Medicaid Members to Section 1115 Nutrition and Housing Services Strengthening Communities through 211 Partnerships: A Collaborative Approach to Connecting Communities

"We are excited to host our annual Connect Summit and bring together a diverse group of stakeholders who are passionate about, and have a vision for, improving social care," said Erine Gray, Findhelp's Founder and CEO. "This event provides a unique opportunity to share knowledge, foster collaboration, and drive meaningful change in how we support individuals and communities."

Registration Information:

Registration for The Connect Summit is free and open to the public. To learn more about the agenda and speakers, and to register, please visit the website .

About Findhelp

Building healthier and happier communities starts with supporting the whole person. That's why Findhelp was founded in 2010: to connect all people in need to the programs that serve them with dignity and ease. Our software platform enables community organizations, governments, and businesses across industries to easily manage and coordinate care. From screening and closed-loop referrals to outcomes tracking and actionable insights, Findhelp is powering a better social safety net. For more information, visit our website .

Contact

Amy Gordona

VP of Marketing at Findhelp

[email protected]

SOURCE Findhelp

