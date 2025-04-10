Ibase-T Announces 2025 Customer Brilliance Award Winners

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "These award winners exemplify the brilliance that drives digital transformation across the aerospace and defense ecosystem," said Naveen Poonian, CEO of iBase-t. "We are honored to be part of their journeys and excited about what we'll achieve together next."

Customer of the Year – Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman, a $40B global leader in space and defense, has been a Solumina user for over 25 years, with more than 10,000 users across its Space Systems and Defense Systems sectors. This year, Northrop Grumman is recognized for its bold modernization initiative-shifting from customizations to out-of-the-box configurations and eliminating technical debt. Their unwavering commitment to Solumina implementation best practices made them a standout keynote during the iBase-t Excelerate Solumina User Conference.

Commitment to MRO Excellence – GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace has achieved extraordinary success with the recent go-live of Solumina MRO at its McAllen, TX plant and the development of a global template poised for a scalable worldwide implementation. Their seamless alignment between Digital Transformation Teams and Business Operations epitomizes collaboration at scale. As the builder of three out of every four aircraft engines and the #1 Aerospace & Defense company by market cap, GE Aerospace continues to set the industry benchmark.

Outstanding Business Collaboration – RTX

RTX, the #1 US Aerospace and Defense company by revenue, is honored for its culture of continuous improvement, sharing best practices across its three divisions-Pratt & Whitney, Collins Aerospace, and Raytheon. From hosting the inaugural RTX-iBase-t summit to quarterly business reviews, RTX models the power of collaboration between Digital Transformation and Operations teams, as well as with key solution partners.

Best Global Deployment – Collins Aerospace

In just one year, Collins Aerospace grew from four to over 30 sites live on Solumina with a path to 160 total MES and MRO sites. Their expansion showcases operational excellence. Their Digital Technology Team is actively working with iBase-t to enhance shop floor productivity-solidifying Collins as a leader in global digital transformation.

Best Out-of-the-Box Implementation – Parker Hannifin

A $20B leader in motion and control technologies, Parker Hannifin successfully migrated 5,000 users across eight plants from Solumina G7 to G8, converting numerous customizations to out-of-the-box functionality. This strategic approach positions Parker's Aerospace Division for a smooth transition to Solumina iSeries, while delivering exceptional value and ROI- underscoring investor confidence with shares up almost 100% in two years.

MBE Visionary – Pratt & Whitney

As the Department of Defense accelerates the shift to Model-based Enterprise (MBE), Pratt & Whitney is leading the charge. By fully integrating 3D model data into their digital thread, they are shaping the future of defense manufacturing. As part of RTX's trio of divisions (alongside Collins Aerospace and Raytheon), Pratt's vision is influencing MBE adoption across the industry.

Commitment to Data Security – Sandia National Laboratories

For 75 years, Sandia has been a national leader in science and technology innovation for security. With the implementation of Solumina iSeries, Sandia is embracing the highest levels of data protection standards to support mission-critical operations that help keep our nation safe.

Most Diverse Use of Solumina – Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin, the world's largest defense contractor, is now also the largest Solumina Supplier Quality Management user, with 2,500 users live on Solumina iSeries i080 and preparing for an i120 upgrade. Managing three Solumina instances-G7, G8, and iSeries-across Sikorsky and Mission Systems, Lockheed is setting a new standard for Solumina deployment flexibility and scale.

