Bud & Mary's Expands Missouri Menu With Batch Signature 1G And 2G All-In-One Custom Filled Vapes

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Missourians can now access an expanded line of Bud & Mary's acclaimed Batch brand including new offerings of 1-gram and 2-gram all-in-one custom filled vapes in a range of strain-specific options. This strategic move reinforces Bud & Mary's dedication to bring science-driven, premium cannabis products to consumers across Missouri . As a family-owned operator known for its commitment to quality and innovation, Bud & Mary's continues to set a high standard in the industry.

"Bud & Mary's is expanding access to our line of curated, science-driven cannabis products Missouri with the launch of our All-In-One Custom Filled Vapes," said Lucas Nelson, Group President of Bud & Mary's. "Our refined process helps retain high levels of terpenes for a true-to-flower flavor and strong potency. With two distinct lines-Signature and Flavors-we've designed Batch to meet the needs of a wide range of cannabis consumers."

The Batch Signature line offers full-spectrum, strain-specific cannabis oil, including:



Sativa: Revitalizing and energizing, Signature's Sativa blend is like a caffeine boost without the jitters. No need to sweat the small stuff. Feel prepared to tackle whatever the day has in store with pride and confidence.

Hybrid: Experience total harmony with this locally grown hybrid blend. Whether you are chasing deadlines or lounging around, this blend can help bring balance to your day and offers just the right pick-me-up. Indica: Indulge in a sublimely soothing break with Signature's Indica series. Its carefully crafted combination of cannabinoids and terpenes will have you feeling relaxed yet focused. Kick your feet up and enjoy this calming experience.

The Batch Flavors line features natural terpenes, including:



Dazzleberry: A delicious sugary-sweet blue raspberry flavor.

Shwazzberry: A harmonious blend of sweet berries.

Razzlemon: A burst of raspberry complemented by sweet citrus notes.

Peachy Keen: Full-bodied, juicy peach profile with a hint of exotic Mango.

Goodness Grapecious: Punchy grape zing with a sweet finish. Manzana Banana: A perfect fusion of green apple and banana.

Missouri residents can find Batch by Bud & Mary's at licensed dispensaries across Missouri. Check out the store locator at this link . Product images are at this link . For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Shawna Seldon McGregor at 817-971-7852 or [email protected] .

Bud & Mary's: Crafted for You, Powered by Science.

At Bud & Mary's, we take a science-driven approach to crafting premium cannabis products designed for every individual. From our best-selling BATCH vape cartridges to our innovative water-soluble TheMyx powder and wellness-focused brands Become and NUO , every product is developed with care, precision, and an unwavering commitment to quality. Locally grown and rigorously tested, Bud & Mary's products meet the highest standards of safety, consistency, and excellence. As we've pushed boundaries of cannabis innovation and expanded our offerings into Colorado, Michigan, Iowa, and Missouri, we've remained true to our family-owned and operated roots and people-focused values. For more information, visit BudMary . Continue the conversation on Facebook , Instagram , X , LinkedIn and TikTok .

