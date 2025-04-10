Clear Channel Outdoor Now Offers Brands The Opportunity To Capture High-Demand Business Consumers Across The Most Important Arteries In Downtown Chicago

Large-Scale Moving Out-of-Home Ad Displays via PRU's Electric Bus Fleet Across Michigan Avenue, Millennium Park, Grant Park and Lake Michigan Allow Brands to Reach Highly Sought-After Consumers Throughout the Day

CHICAGO, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO ) today announced a new partnership that offers brands the rare opportunity to capture the high-demand business consumer on the most important arteries in downtown Chicago . The PRU electric bus fleet reflects large-scale moving out-of-home (OOH) advertising displays on the busiest traveled streets in Chicago. The four-bus fleet travels along the iconic Michigan Ave and throughout the key business districts during peak drive times including midday. The innovative OOH displays are also visible across popular landmarks in The Loop, such as Grant Park, Millennium Park and The Art Institute of Chicago, helping advertisers reach both tourists and local residents simultaneously with their ad campaigns.

Clear Channel Outdoor offers advertisers new opportunity to reach high-demand business consumers on the most important arteries in downtown Chicago.

The four-bus fleet travels across Michigan Avenue, Millennium Park, Grant Park and Lake Michigan, helping brands reach both tourists and local residents with their ad campaigns.

The PRU electric bus fleet reflects large-scale moving out-of-home advertising displays on the busiest traveled streets in Chicago.

Chicago is the third-largest DMA in the U.S. and home to 15 ranked companies on the 2024 Fortune 500 list. National and local brands can activate exclusive takeover campaigns on the fleet's brand new K9MD all-electric buses from BYD which are equipped with state-of-the-art ride technology, including Wi-Fi. These buses reach audiences in a highly valuable part of downtown Chicago where there are limited opportunities to reach their targeted consumers. According to the 2023 Census Estimates, the residential population of this area is 23,793, and the daytime (working) population is 284,083, making this a compelling opportunity for advertisers to reach commuters every day.

"This new partnership gives our advertisers additional exposure and the largest OOH display on the legendary Michigan Avenue downtown and through the downtown business district. No one else can provide this option during the workweek like we can," said Barry Butler, vice president of sales, Clear Channel Outdoor-Chicago.

"These large-scale moving advertisements will be seen throughout downtown by both tourists and locals visiting Michigan Avenue, Millennium Park, Grant Park and Lake Michigan, as well as the tens of thousands of workers going to and from all of the major downtown train stations, elevated trains and parking garages as they move to and from their offices or go out for lunch, meetings and other errands around the loop," said Erin Wolff, senior vice president, real estate and public affairs, Clear Channel Outdoor-Midwest.

CCO is the only media company providing displays across Chicago where people walk, ride, drive and fly. Additionally, as the exclusive media provider for both O'Hare International and Midway airports, and Chicago's largest commuter portal, the 500 W. Madison Transit Center , brands working with CCO have access to dense coverage in Cook County, and across the entire tri-state area. CCO's vast and diverse array of displays reaches more of the market than any other OOH provider and is also more equipped to reach the markets' numerous visitors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO ) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using our medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month.

SOURCE Clear Channel Outdoor

Related Links











WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED