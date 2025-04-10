AEROCOR Expands Global Reach With Record Helicopter Sales In First 9 Months

This rapid success highlights AEROCOR's ability to apply its data-driven sales strategy to the helicopter market. The expansion has been met with strong demand, attracting high-level clients seeking expert acquisition and sales support-particularly in the turbine segment.

Devon Lyons, AEROCOR's Helicopter Sales Director, shared: "Many of our aircraft sales clients also own helicopters, and it's been incredibly rewarding to extend our signature service to them. With our expertise in international sales, acquisitions, and concierge brokerage, we provide a seamless, tailored experience for every client, no matter where they're located."

AEROCOR Co-Founder Gavin Woodman added "We are always looking for opportunities to provide value to our clients, particularly in underserved markets. Adding a data driven sales program for owner flown helicopters was an obvious next step and we are very excited by the response."

Backed by a strong industry reputation and a growing client base, AEROCOR's expansion into helicopters has proven to be a strategic success-positioning the company for sustained growth in the years ahead.

For more information, visit AEROCOR or contact AEROCOR at 747.777.9505, [email protected] , or visit .

AEROCOR LLC is a full-service aircraft sales organization providing brokerage, acquisition, and training services to owners of light turbine aircraft. AEROCOR has been the global leader in Very Light Jet (VLJ) sales and acquisitions since 2017, transacting on more aircraft in the VLJ segment than any other independent sales organization. AEROCOR's mission is to serve as the trusted resource for the owner-pilot community; utilizing concise, relevant, objective information to create detailed context, giving customers the confidence to make informed decisions with peace of mind. AEROCOR aircraft sales: "Better results from better data."

SOURCE AEROCOR