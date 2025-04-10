Stephen Siderow Named To Newvest Advisory Council

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Siderow, the co-founder and former president of BlueMountain Capital Management, brings decades of experience in alternative investments and asset management. His leadership helped BlueMountain, a diversified alternative asset management firm established in 2003, grow to $23 billion in AUM across 300+ professionals globally, navigating complex investment strategies and institutional partnerships.

"NewVest is solving a real problem for investors-efficient, diversified access to private markets," said Siderow. "I believe the ability to allocate to leading private equity and private credit funds through a passive index approach is a game-changer, and I look forward to supporting NewVest as it scales."

NewVest, founded in 2021, pioneered the first investable index of private equity funds, offering institutional and individual investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of some of the largest private equity and private credit funds raising capital in a given vintage year. By bringing passive investing principles to private markets, NewVest intends to simplify access, reduce fees, and broaden investor participation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Stephen as a both an Advisory Council member and Strategic Investor in our platform," said Edward Talmor-Gera, Founder and CEO of NewVest. "His deep expertise in alternatives and strategic growth will be invaluable as we continue scaling our index-based approach to private markets."

NewVest's index funds have been designed to offer investors a way to effectively "buy the market" in private equity and private debt, capturing broad exposure without the complexity often associated with selecting individual funds. Today, its strategies provide exposure to more than 130 funds collectively investing nearly one trillion of capital commitments.

About Siderofsky Strategic Advisors

Siderofsky Strategic Advisors LLC, founded by Stephen Siderow in 2025, is an advisor to innovative, growing businesses, with a focus on financial services, alternative asset management and technology companies. The firm leverages Mr. Siderow's 30+ years of business experience, extensive global relationships and strategic insights as a founder to help early stage companies catalyze growth and effectively manage the challenges and opportunities of fast-growing businesses.

About NewVest

NewVest, the private markets index manager, offers innovative, passively constructed index funds designed to provide investors with diversified exposure to the largest private markets funds globally. By effectively allowing investors to "buy the market" in individual private market asset classes (such as private equity and private debt) for a single vintage period, NewVest seeks to simplify and streamline private markets investing for a broad range of investors.

As of October 31, 2024, NewVest managed approximately $430 million and operates in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

NewVest Management, L.P. is an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

