Universal Media Group Inc. Announces The Appointment Of Edward Constantin As The Company’S New Chief Growth Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Media Group Inc. (OTC: UMGP) is proud to announce the appointment of Edward Constantin as the company's new Chief Growth Officer.

As a seasoned entrepreneur and accomplished trader in both the stock and crypto markets, Edward brings a deep well of experience, insight, and energy to the UMGP leadership team. His keen business instincts and magnetic personality made him a natural fit for this pivotal role.

UMGP President Mike Sherman and Mr. Constantin have been in discussions for several months, exploring potential synergies and forward-thinking collaborations. Their shared vision and complementary strengths have laid the foundation for what both believe will be a powerful and transformative partnership.

Beyond his business success, Edward is an international celebrity and influential social media figure, boasting a global audience that spans across all major platforms. His expansive reach and personal brand will play a significant role in elevating UMGP's presence and visibility worldwide.

In celebration of this new chapter, Universal Media Group will be producing a docuseries that highlights Edward Constantin's extraordinary life and career, offering a behind-the-scenes look at his rise and his mission to fuel the company's growth in media and entertainment.

Edward will also be directly involved in several major projects already in motion at UMGP, bringing his unique perspective and creative energy to the table.

We are excited to welcome Edward Constantine to the Universal Media Group family and look forward to building an extraordinary future together.

About Universal Media Group Inc.:

Universal Media Group (OTC Pink: UMGP) is a publicly traded Digital Media Production company renowned for its diverse array of content, including nationally acclaimed television network celebrity programming. The company remains dedicated to pursuing strategic business investments, partnerships, and acquisitions aimed at enhancing profitability while expanding its reach, focus, and influence.

